Surf Excel launches single-use detergent capsule '3 in 1 Smart Shots'

In a bid to make the chore of doing laundry more efficient, Surf Excel by Hindustan Unilever has launched the Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, a single-use soluble liquid detergent capsule with a unique three-chamber design, specially designed for fully automatic front and top load washing machines. The product contains smart technology for advanced stain removal, long-lasting fragrance and care for fabrics, held together in the three chambers.

With Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, one can simplify the laundry process by just putting one Smart Shot into the empty drum of the washing machine before adding the laundry. Its highly concentrated formula will deliver superior cleanliness of the clothes and hyper convenience for the user. Also, the capsule is completely soluble in water, leaving no residue on the clothes or in the machine. The pre-packed detergent is a great way to prevent spills, wastage and overdosing. There is also no opportunity for the liquids to come into contact with the skin, if used as recommended.

Speaking on the launch of Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, Prabha Narasimhan, Executive Director and VP, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. said, “Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots is a breakthrough in design required to match the evolving needs of hyper convenience for the consumers. With the Surf Excel 3 in 1 Smart Shots, we are delighted to give consumers a quick and upgraded laundry experience. We know that the Indian consumer is discerning and looking for ways to decrease the load of household chores with innovative and efficient products, and we have always strived to provide such solutions.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)