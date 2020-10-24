Sunfeast explores every fan's 'Dark Fantasy' in new IPL ad

ITC’s Sunfeast Dark Fantasy had announced its first-time collaboration with team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the onset of the T20 cricketing season. Through this collaboration, the brand aims to associate itself meaningfully with the hugely popular sport and star cricketers from team RCB. Built around every fan’s ‘Dark Fantasy’ for the team’s victory this season and a relatable yet entertaining spin on a superstition that biting into Sunfeast Dark Fantasy while watching a match will lead to a favorable performance, is the launch of Sunfeast’s Dark Fantasy ‘Lucky Hai’ conversation.

As fans continue to enjoy the tournament from the comfort of their homes, RCB’s successful performance this year only enhances the watching experience for the Fans. Right in time for the fans’ celebratory mood is a new TVC, capturing a slice-of-life and relatable match moment is a part of a larger campaign “Asli Maza andar se aayega”. One among the three friends believes that his ‘Dark Fantasy’ is a lucky cookie and he bites into it at a crucial match moment. Upon hearing this, while the other two friends initially break into laughter, they soon see things work out in their favour in the match and celebrate by sharing that pack of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy. This film is a part of a larger campaign on the thought of ‘Asli Mazaa Andar Se Aayega’ which features consumers in relatable situations watching the tournament while enjoying their favourite cookie from within their homes this year.

Commenting on the campaign’s take, Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes at ITC Ltd. said, “Over the years, Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has carved a unique niche for itself with its indulgent offerings that evoke a happy feeling from within, similar to the sentiments cricket fans experience while watching the popular tournament. We are very happy that our first, new-formed association with team Royal Challengers Bangalore has started on a positive note and look forward to a fantastic cricketing season of delighting fans and consumers alike.”