Sri Lanka Cricket ropes in four sponsors for Ind-SL T20 series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has roped in three on-ground sponsors for the India-Sri Lanka T20 matches. CoinDCX is the title sponsor of the T20 series, while Dream11 and Škoda are co-powered by sponsors. India is scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in July for three ODI and T20 matches each.

The SLC has also on-boarded water purifier maker Kent RO as the Sri Lankan team’s ‘Back of Jersey’ branding partner during the T20I series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021. The partnership between Sri Lanka Cricket and Kent RO was facilitated by the India-based Alliance Advertising, which acquired the rights of the Sri Lanka national team’s ‘Back of Jersey’ branding for the India Tour of Sri Lanka 2021.

The T20Is will be played on the 21st, 23rd, and 25th July 2021, at the RPICS, Colombo. A young Indian team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan and will feature some of the most promising talent seen during the recent IPL, including Surya Kumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw.

In a statement, CoinDCX said that a crypto assets exchange has become the title sponsor of a series for the first time in the history of cricket sponsorship. CoinDCX CEO & Co-founder Sumit Gupta said, "Cricket in India is not just a sport, it's a religion. So naturally, we are very excited to become the title sponsor of the T20 Cup. Cricket, particularly the T20 format, offers excellent synergy for our brand, as we aim to reach out to more users through this association. Being the country's largest and safest cryptocurrency exchange, we aim at accomplishing new heights, just as the Indian cricket team."

Kent RO Systems CMD Mahesh Gupta added, “We are happy to be associated with the India – Sri Lanka Cricket T20 series and come in as the ‘Back of Jersey’ branding partner of the Sri Lanka T20 Team. We wish both teams the very best. Kent RO Systems Limited will continue to be closely associated with cricket in its different formats, be it IPL or bilateral series.”

Commenting on the sponsorship deals, SLC CEO Arvind D'Silva said, "It's a buoyant time for Sri Lanka Cricket as we look to welcome the Indian team on our shores for the first time in three years. We are also looking forward to a series likely to serve as important preparation for the players and the teams as we approach the World T20 later in the year. We have just navigated an uncertain and daunting season last year with the pandemic, and we are grateful to the series partners, particularly CoinDCX as the title sponsors."

He further added, "We are extremely happy with Kent RO’s partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket and consider this partnership in high esteem as these are the kind of relationships which helps shape the forward journey of Sri Lanka Cricket."

