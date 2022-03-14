Spinny shows joy of buying the first car in ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar & PV Sindhu

Pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has launched its first national marketing campaign with the brand promise of “Khushiyon Ki Long Drive”. Highlighting the brand’s vision to turn the car buying and ownership journey into a simple and delightful experience, the heart-warming ads feature the brand ambassadors Sachin Tendulkar & PV Sindhu. Conceptualised by Spring Marketing Capital, the campaign encapsulates the joy of adding a personal car in the journey of life.

In this campaign which comprises two films, Sachin Tendulkar & PV Sindhu, representing Spinny, provide assurance to a family who are about to buy their first car while the family gets advice from neighbours, relatives - pretty much what happens when a family decides to buy their first car. The film also strategically encapsulates Spinny’s full-stack features that contribute to creating a seamless vehicle purchasing journey including online research and test drives from home. The finalized car is then delivered at their doorstep – signifying the start of their 'Khushiyon Ki Long Drive'.

The digital campaign will run via Spinny’s own social and YouTube channels along with a strong presence across other digital platforms. It will also be aired during the upcoming IPL 2022 on Disney+Hotstar, with Spinny on board as the associate sponsor. In addition to this, the brand is working on a second ad with a similar storyline featuring a customer and brand ambassador PV Sindhu.

Elaborating on the campaign, Suvid Bajaj, Head of Marketing – Spinny, said, “We are happy to launch Spinny’s first marketing campaign ‘Khushiyon Ki Long Drive’. It was a memorable experience to work with our Brand Ambassadors Sachin Tendulkar & PV Sindhu on this campaign. Sachin is our strategic investor as well and he was fully involved with our idea. It was lovely to see him interacting with the entire team, especially the children at the sets. His appeal across demographics was lovely to see. The idea of our campaign is to strike a chord with the young buyers and their life journey. Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight the joyous story of millions of buyers, who work hard, save bit by bit and then invest in a car of their own. With Spinny’s strong focus and positive response to services, a film with PV Sindhu will be released as part of this campaign as well. Sindhu is deeply involved with Spinny as she started out as our customer and now of course a captain of Squad Spinny.”

Take a look at the ad film:

Speaking about his involvement in the campaign, Sachin said, “Our country is becoming younger and our ambitions bigger. I am very happy to be associated with Spinny – a team that aspires to create solutions the right way. The team has adopted timeless values to achieve excellence in their business – trust, transparency, and integrity. This is one such story of a family on the start of their Khushiyon ki long drive with Spinny.

Mrinmoy Mukherjee, CEO of SRT Sports Management (organisation managing Sachin Tendulkar), said – “It’s been a wonderful start to the journey between Spinny and Sachin Tendulkar. The team at Spinny is committed towards building an endearing brand. Throughout this journey, we wish to bring to life several interesting stories of human aspirations. Khushiyon Ki Long Drive is just the beginning”.

Arun Iyer, CCO, Spring marketing, said, “A strong focus on unmatched customer experience is at the heart of Spinny’s success so far. Naturally, we wanted the campaign to revolve around the Spinny customer. Buying their first car is one of the most exciting journeys for a family. We have attempted to weave a relatable story of a family starting their aspirational journey with their first car, while also informing our viewers why Spinny is the best destination for a used car purchase. Having Sachin Tendulkar narrate the film brought a feeling of trust and reassurance to it, and we hope that our viewers love our campaign as much as we do."

