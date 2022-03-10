Spinny joins as associate sponsor for TATA IPL 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar

Pre-owned car retailing platform Spinny has announced its association with Disney+ Hotstar as an associate sponsor for the TATA IPL 2022. The objective behind the association is to build brand awareness, connect with the target audience and educate consumers about its brand vision of helping young Indians realise their dreams and aspirations, by providing a simple and delightful car buying and selling experience.

Over the last few years, Spinny has made significant investments on setting up the right processes and procedures to make pre-owned car buying & selling experience simple and delightful for every customer. Its focus has always been on ensuring each customer gets hassle-free car ownership experience that includes exchanging or upgrading their car. During this period, Spinny’s marketing playbook has been focussed on organic discovery of the platform and most importantly referral from customers who have experienced its platform. Additionally, Spinny has focused on Radio as an effective reach vehicle for their target audiences.

Speaking on the association, Suvid Bajaj, Head of Marketing – Spinny, said: “We are pleased to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for TATA IPL 2022. We believe that the IPL offers a great opportunity to connect with young Indians and drive significant awareness and preference for our brand proposition. We intend to leverage the association by highlighting our key offerings & services via a fresh approach for the category.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)