Spawake refreshes identity, appoints Mouni Roy as brand ambassador

Spawake, the strategic brand of KOSÉ Corporation which is a beauty and cosmetic companies of Japan, has appointed actress Mouni Roy as its new brand ambassador, to refresh its brand identity in India. Centered in Spawake’s new tagline – ‘Awaken your sea spa beauty’, the revamped identity focuses on skin Brightening Solution through the launch of five new products.

Commenting on this occasion, Takuya Inami, Director & CEO, KOSÉ Corporation India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Spawake has always been at the forefront of addressing the skincare needs of the modern Indian women. With our extensive R&D, we are able to successfully infuse our Japanese expertise with the all-natural sea ingredients to launch products that help radiate the beauty of Indian women. We are very excited to announce the launch of our new Brightening Solution range with five new products. With Ms. Mouni Roy as our new brand ambassador, we are confident of deepening Spawake’s connect with the modern Indian women. Her impeccable, naturally vibrant persona resonates with the nature based Spawake product range.”

Elated with this association, Mouni Roy said, “I have always loved Japan and its culture. And now, I’m really excited to be associated with Spawake from the house of KOSÉ which is one of the leading Cosmetics companies in Japan. Most important for me is to associate myself with a brand that walks the talk. I prefer all thing natural and Spawake offers exactly that with its sea-based natural ingredients in all its products. So, exciting times ahead for me and for you! Beautiful secrets from Japan have now come all the way home to us. I’m looking forward to a long and beautiful association with the Spawake family.”

