Society Tea brews a refreshing campaign for International Tea Day

Society Tea through its Tea Society Called India campaign talks about binding us unequivocally as a nation no matter what our differences may be, a ritual truly symbolizing ‘unity in diversity’, and a common language transcending regional distinctiveness through our love for tea.

Celebrating love for tea, Society Tea hopes that this International Tea Day brings a new and refreshing energy, allowing one and all to rekindle their chai time with their near and dear ones. Being a constant in every Indians life, tea has become an integral part of our lives.

Karan Shah, Director, Society Tea said, “India is a nation that loves drinking tea. Tea is an intricate part of both its culture and history and is a habit embedded into life. Tea Society Called Indiarejoices all those small moments in the day, wherein people come together to enjoy a cup of chai.While all of us wait to bounce back to normal, we at Society Tea, urge everyone to stay indoors and stay safe, and hope that on this International Tea Day, you brew delightful experiences over a cup of chai with your family and friends, even when you’re miles away. We hope that this day instills love and joy and we soon come together as a community to enjoy our tea together.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)