Skootr unveils new brand identity, renews logo and tagline

Skootr, a ‘Premium Managed Office Space’ provider today announced the launch of its new brand identity. Skootr will now have a redefined logo. The new wordmark logo perfectly encapsulates the essence of the brand with its proposition 'Redefining Offices'.

Commenting on the launch of new brand identity, Rajat Johar, Country Head, Skootr said, “We, at Skootr, have been a strong advocate for change, always pushing the need to reinvent the Indian workspaces. Skootr started as a seat renting business model and later ventured into the world of commercial real estate. With evolving market trends, the industry witnessed significant changes in the way office spaces were perceived and acquired. The new logo will play a key role in establishing our premium identity. We are thrilled to announce that we are rebranding to transform and inspire new trends in Indian commercial real estate industry while keeping our core philosophy intact.”

The rebranding includes an overall redesign of the company’s website, logo, graphics, communications, and correspondence. Skootr’s new brand assets include a simplified, - Charcoal Grey & Black logo, along with a new website and other visual communications that utilize simple, chic graphics.

Analysing the recent developments, behaviour patterns in how employees work and play, Skootr is meeting the future of workspaces demands by delivering bespoke offices that resonate with the aspirations of today’s dynamic corporate clan. Skootr’s concept of ‘premium managed office’ is a holistic package of real estate, design, community management, state-of-the-art IT solutions and technological innovation that will revolutionize the Indian commercial real estate industry in the coming time by increasing the productivity, cultivating innovation, increasing collaboration among peers and preserving the company culture and ethos.