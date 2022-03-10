Sidharth Malhotra & Ananya Panday are new faces of Scott Eyewear

The actors will be style ambassadors for the Spring Summer campaign

Scott Eyewear has roped in Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday as their style ambassadors for the season.

The new Spring Summer campaign from Scott Eyewear featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday encapsulates premium fashion. Eyewear attitude characterised by the energies exuded by these two youth favourite stars, who are well known for their uber cool style quotient. The campaign conceptualization, production and Talent Coordination was managed by Bottomline Media Pvt Ltd.

The latest range is available at all leading Optical retail stores and department stores like Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Central and Pantaloons, across the country.

