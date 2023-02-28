Shyam Steel ropes in Vijay Devarakonda as brand ambassador
The collaboration will build the brand’s reach across South India’s markets
Shyam Steel has announced that it has roped in actor Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador.
The group also announced its plans to expand and revamp its retail operations across the Andhra Pradesh and Telengana market followed by other states in South India.
Devarakonda is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Shyam Steel. The Andhra and Telengana markets have huge growth potential for the steel sector, and Shyam Steel will aim to be one of the leaders in the primary TMT bar segment across the region.
Commenting on the association with Vijay Devarakonda, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Limited said, “We are delighted to associate with Vijay Devarakonda. Vijay’s persona resonates with our brand vision and this association with him will not only help us in building a presence in the southern market but also increase our brand penetration and awareness across the country due to his pan-India fan following. We are confident that his onboarding as an ambassador will help us to collaborate and engage better with our target consumers in the national markets.”
On associating with Shyam Steel, Devarakonda said, “I am happy to join hands with Shyam Steel whose brand vision resonates with me. I am super excited to start our journey and be part of exciting new campaigns for the brand. I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership through this association.”
Irk less, engage more: How brands can do business on WhatsApp
Take a personal and conversational approach while talking to users, say experts who warn brands against treating WhatsApp as a broadcast tool
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 28, 2023 9:31 AM | 8 min read
Marketers are always finding new ways to go where the customer is, and all roads lead to WhatsApp in the age of cheap data and smartphones.
The social messaging platform WhatsApp has emerged as a growing space for brands to reach and communicate with consumers. With over 400 million active users in India, it is the biggest messaging platform in the country.
Marketers have begun to use it to reach out to consumers for various reasons whether to keep them updated about their service or to re-communicate, after the post-purchase cycle.
That being said, it's also a platform used primarily for personal communication. Can it be a great channel for brands to talk to consumers? Can they exploit the platform's full potential without being intrusive to the users? Experts share their two cents.
An engagement tool
WhatsApp can be a great re-engagement tool for consumers, says Ram Deshpande, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing at Lendingkart Technologies. “We use it as a primary channel for re-engagement. For a business loan, our application submission to disbursal is a zero-touch digital process. This can be done via WhatsApp if the customer so wishes. Our target customers are small businesses across the country. Over the last couple of years, our customers have shown a higher inclination to communicate over WhatsApp. We have responded accordingly.”
Even Meta is quite upbeat about the opportunities WhatsApp presents to businesses. Ravi Garg, Director - of Business Messaging, India ⋅ Meta, said, “In a survey in 2022, over 70% of online adults in India said they prefer messaging rather than emails or calls. (Source: Kantar online survey commissioned by Meta - April 2022 ). We’re seeing a lot of momentum, with WhatsApp transforming interactions between people and businesses. WhatsApp is now open for businesses of all sizes in India. And Messaging represents a big opportunity for businesses to drastically improve their customer service, commerce, and more. We see WhatsApp as the future of how people and businesses will communicate and get business done – and with more than that. We think with business messaging, we have another role to play in the next phase of the country's digital transformation.”
The issue of privacy
Since WhatsApp is primarily a personal messaging platform, brands run a risk of irking users with spams or unsolicited conversations. Companies have been taking notes to work their way around these impediments.
Vishwajeet Sinha, Head of Brand Comms and Media, Meesho believes that brands should adopt a more personal and conversational approach to avoid getting blocked or reported. "Whatsapp is a high-frequency app with high-time spent. It's also a high-attention medium. Brands can utilize it to make users discover their offerings and drive commerce. Even if personalisation is limited due to its tech limitations, brands should use WhatsApp with a more personal and conversational approach and not use it as a broadcast platform.”
“Emoji and meme-based language to communicate your message is a great way the brands should adopt than regular text-message-based approach. After all, visual communication is better than plain boring text and users already use emojis and memes to express themselves”, he added.
Deshpande also stresses the importance of taking permission from the consumers: “Be it a small kirana store or a big brand, with WhatsApp, both have the same reach and digital presence on a consumer's phone. When a customer applies for a loan with Lendingkart, proper permissions are taken to engage with the customer on WhatsApp – this is crucial for the brand to separate itself from spammers. Even while placing orders online, customers are required to allow the brand to send them updates on their orders with permission. This is one of the reasons that businesses can see resilient ROI and engagement from their customers.”
In the same vein, Garg says that WhatsApp has a customer-choice approach, where the user has full control over who they want to engage with. “We require businesses to get opt-in from customers before initiating a conversation with them, and this can be obtained in a number of ways. For example, on their website, in a store or even directly over WhatsApp. We understand that there may be times when a person receives a message that they don’t like or want from a business, or in a frequency that doesn’t work for them – that means different things for everyone, which is why we’re focused on putting people in control over their experience.”
“The user can block a business at any time and provide a reason why. This helps us understand what conversations people are finding valuable and paving a way for us to give feedback to the business on their chats. We’ve recently added the ability for businesses to create a simple way for customers to opt out of receiving certain types of messages right within the chat. For example, several brands like Swiggy and Tata Neu have built-in options right within the chat – like a ‘START’ or ‘STOP’ button – to make it easy for people to control the communication they receive from the brand. Tapping this button will notify the business that you’d like to remove your WhatsApp number from receiving updates from them on a certain topic.”
Business on WhatsApp
Apart from reach, brands have also benefited from certain business tools that WhatsApp provides, like the payment option, chatbots and third-party tools that distribute and track messages. "With payments also being made available on WhatsApp, usage of WhatsApp for business is only increasing”, Deshpande said.
“We have seen a higher conversion and interactivity in comparison to traditional messaging platforms such as emails/SMS. Primary reason for this is the higher adoption of the channel in a customer’s everyday life. I have personally seen MSMEs use WhatsApp and increase their business potential, especially during and after the pandemic. This sounds simple, but in its true sense, this is the digitization that we speak of. Like WeChat did in China, it is quite possible that a business transaction will not only originate but will also be completed on WhatsApp. The buyer and seller both don’t have to leave the platform," he added.
Gard added, “We charge businesses for the conversations they have with their customers. Still early days but we’re already seeing strong demand. Recently launched the first ever QR ticketing use-case with BMRCL integrated with payments on WhatsApp. The chatbot is integrated with UPI powered payments on WhatsApp and will allow about 0.5 mn Namma Metro commuters to purchase tickets and recharge their metro travel pass right within WhatsApp.” He shared a few more example of e-commerce and BFSI companies where they’ve integrated the platform into their business journey.
The future of the platform
While it is quite evident that the platform is creating an impact on businesses and users, what more can we expect from the platform and the businesses using it as an important platform for their communications?
Sinha said, “I feel this channel has a huge potential in the future for brands to truly become a person (literally like a person) where they can hold personal conversations with users. However, it is currently limited due to tech constraints. With the advent of AI-based conversational search engines, I feel that is going to become real very soon.”
On a similar note, Deshpande added, "WhatsApp is a part of the superset of communications – while we are using it for advertising and marketing today, the scope to use WhatsApp is huge. With features such as payments, business profiles, shopping buttons, carts, and banking – it will become the choice of platform that businesses will leverage to scale their reach and distribution.”
“Currently, it is also easier on the pocket to communicate via WhatsApp. If the cost dynamics do not change significantly, WhatsApp can make a huge difference in marketing communications. Care also must be taken so that customers do not get fed up with impersonal communication. Creative minds must apply their ideas in a fresh manner to ensure that WhatsApp doesn’t turn into another SMS app”, he added.
WhatsApp is also testing a new feature to add Newsletter for users to stay updated on news right from local officials to news organisations as per their choice. Stating the same on WABetaInfo, the company announced, “Newsletters will be a one-to-many tool for broadcasting information and they look like a new way to easily receive useful updates from people and groups like local officials, sports teams, or other organizations. Thanks to Newsletters, users will finally be able to choose who they want to hear from and follow broadcasters of their choice right within WhatsApp.”
Happening Today: e4m India Brand Conclave back on ground with 6th edition
The theme for this edition is ‘Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 9:20 AM | 2 min read
exchange4media Group is hosting the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - India Brand Conclave after three years. The 6th Edition of the conference will be held today, 28th February, 2023, 10 am onwards at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. The conclave is presented by Admattic, while Pepper Content is the Co-Gold Partner and Kantar and Sab Group - Masti are Associate partners.
India Brand Conclave 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘All About Building Brands For Today & Tomorrow’.
A well-defined brand vision, mission, and purpose are the key factors required for a brand to be successful. In addition, a strong brand identity, brand image, brand culture, and brand personality help in building the brand’s relevance and longevity. However, the entire process of building these tenets and being truthful to the purpose requires a whole village- from the brand team to various agencies including media, creative, design, technology, programmatic, experiential, or market research to the brand ambassadors and influencers that ultimately become the face of the brand.
At the India Brand Conclave 2023, we aim to bring together all the stakeholders of the brand-building process to explore and discuss in detail what goes behind the making of some consumer favourite brands, the synergies between various stakeholders, and how this relationship between various stakeholders has evolved over the last decade. We also aim to understand how newer technologies have affected the entire brand-building process, how more aspects and ways of reaching the core TG have come to the light, and what newer opportunities lie ahead for all stakeholders.
Below is the complete agenda of the India Brand Conclave. The award felicitation ceremony of the Indian Marketing Awards 2023 will follow the conference.
e4m & Lodestar UM podcast: Brands, get your 'core promise right' to appeal to GenZ
In the second episode of the podcast, Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team say why brands should be dynamic, agile and authentic to keep pace with GenZ
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 28, 2023 8:11 AM | 2 min read
e4m has collaborated with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About second episode
Aditi Mishra and Kulanath Kaushik discuss how GenZs interact with Brands and therefore how Brands should interact with GenZs.
They talk about 'Growth of Modern Brands' amongst the GenZ and how it is important for Brands to 'Enable Experiences'. How it is important for the Brands to have 'Dynamism & Agility', be 'Authentic & Transparent' and get the Brand's 'Core Promise Right'.
“The GenZs value authenticity and purpose-driven brands that deliver on their core promise, enabling them to sail through tough times. Brands that are adaptable, agile, and keep pace with the dynamic and fast-moving GenZs can create a pull,” says Mishra.
She further noted, “The pandemic presented an excellent opportunity for brands to demonstrate agility by pivoting to new services, as exemplified by Zomato/Swiggy's entry into grocery delivery and Amazon Prime Video's introduction of Watch Party. Thus, brands should empower GenZs to be part of their progression by being dynamic and agile.”
Dabur Meswak launches 'Toothy Tales' to initiate dental health awareness in kids
The primary objective of Toothy Tales is to initiate younger audiences into the brand conversation while creating an IP that sustains those conversations over an extended period of time
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 5:36 PM | 3 min read
For children, brushing tends to be a boring, repetitive activity. In order to seek an answer to making this everyday activity fun for children, Dabur Meswak released their new fun-filled yet educational approach to Oral Care – Toothy Tales. The primary objective of Toothy Tales is to initiate younger audiences into the brand conversation while creating an IP that sustains those conversations over an extended period of time.
Toothy Tales is the story of the ‘Molars’, a toon family that sets out on a journey in search of the precious Meswak tree; an ingredient that makes them live long, healthy and happy lives. Their vehicle of choice is the ‘Toothbus’ as they travel through a germy jungle, cavity canyon, the tooth peak and finally reach the dental dessert taking the Molar family out into a world full of adventure and fun. While Papa Molar wants to gift his family a miracle herb, Molar Mom takes the opportunity to educate everyone about good hygiene and brushing techniques.
Through rhymes that are easy to remember, Molar Junior and Baby Molar learn about teeth care while enjoying themselves, charting the audience along for the ride. Dabur India Limited Marketing Head-Oral Care Harkawal Singh says, “Dabur Meswak is a herbal toothpaste which not only provides complete care for the entire family, but also has a very unique taste and mouthfeel, making it pleasing for kids as well as for adults.”
“The creative team brought their A game to introduce younger audiences to a magical and evolving Meswak universe. From midnight snacks to explorations in the backyard, Toothy Tales is inspired from the entire creative team’s childhood adventures and we are excited to see what happens next.” says Devlina Banerji - Associate Creative Director, Ting.
Germy Jungle
Dabur Meswak presents to you all the Molar family, who are boarding the Meswak Toothbus on the
quest for Complete Oral Care.
First up, they have to cross the Germy Jungle.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnormniJ60a/
- Cavity Canyon
After having earned the Germ Protector, the Molar family must now navigate through the Cavity
Canyon for the Cavity Protector. Will they be able to do it?
https://www.instagram.com/p/CntmUF-pyJp/
3. Tooth Peak
Now the Molar family, must gear up and be ready to encounter the icy winds of the Tooth Peak. It’s
only after conquering this that they will get access to Strong Roots.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnzKza0JLEO/
4. Dental Desert
Molar family has so far made their way through tricky terrains and dangerous jungles, however
Complete Oral Care still eludes them. They must overcome the final frontier – Dental Desert. We wish
them all the best.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cn35hQypjW0/
Kareena Kapoor asks parents to make the right decision about vaccination in GSK's campaign
The actor will headline the pharma company's digital campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 3:25 PM | 3 min read
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited today announced that Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the face of their latest digital campaign, “Faisla Sahi, Zindagi Sahi”. Through this campaign, GSK calls on parents to comply with the vaccination card for their children as recommended by their paediatrician, not only through infancy, but also 1 year and beyond. In the digital films, Kareena talks about the ‘moments’ a child may miss because of ‘missed vaccination’.
Speaking about the campaign, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I am happy to be raising awareness around childhood vaccination with a trusted company like GSK. As a mother, I want to see my children healthy and happy. In today’s day & age, it is important to be cautious about our children’s wellbeing as they are exposed to different germs at other public places. When I get them vaccinated on time, as recommended by their paediatrician, I am doing my bit to keep them protected from multiple diseases.”
Childhood infections such as flu, meningitis, chicken pox, and hepatitis A can be dangerous for children, and in some cases may require hospitalisation and can negatively impact their crucial developmental milestones. Vaccination can help provide protection against these harmful infections and enable them to lead a healthy life[i] [ii] [iii]. The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) recommends a vaccination schedule for children till 18 years of age[iv]. Parents often diligently follow the required vaccination card for the first year – after which vaccination can sometimes take a backseat, and children may miss some vaccinations. The campaign, “Faisla Sahi, Zindagi Sahi” encourages parents to comply with the vaccination card for their children, even beyond the first year of life, in consultation with their paediatrician.
Dr. Rashmi Hegde, Executive Vice President - Medical Affairs, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, said, “There have been frequent outbreaks of certain vaccine-preventable diseases in the country in the past year; for example, the measles outbreak with more than 11,000 cases across the country between May – November 2022 v, the outbreak of swine flu in Maharashtra in August 2022, and that of hepatitis A in Kota in October 2022 vi vii. These are a cause of concern as there is a possibility that we might see outbreaks of other infections in the future too. For the purpose of prevention, all children must be vaccinated on time. We have launched this campaign to encourage parents to increase their awareness about vaccine-preventable diseases and get their children vaccinated in consultation with their paediatrician so that they always follow their vaccination schedule.”
The campaign attempts to bust some myths around vaccine hesitancy that are prevalent amongst parents which are driven by misinformation, negative beliefs, and safety concerns around immunisation[v]. It also appeals to parents to log on to the website MyVaccinationHub.co.in which provides information on vaccination in 12 languages; and has a ‘digital vaccination tracker’ with timely reminders for parents to keep track of their children’s vaccination. The campaign will run across multiple media formats including digital videos on YouTube, MyVaccinationHub.in, and at paediatricians’ clinics across the country.
CEAT named Strategic Timeout Partner to Women’s Premier League
This will be a three-year contract for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 1:18 PM | 1 min read
CEAT has won the rights as the Strategic Timeout Partner for the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) commencing from 4th March 2023.
The three-year contract marks another milestone in CEAT’s long relationship with Indian cricket, be it as the strategic timeout partner for IPL, the Women’s T20 challenge, bat sponsorships and association with leading cricketers, including Harmanpreet Kaur, Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team.
Commenting on winning the rights, Lakshmi Narayanan B, CMO, CEAT Tyres said, “We are proud to cement our partnership with BCCI as the strategic timeout partner to Women’s Premier League. Over the years, we have seen a significant rise in interest in the women’s game bolstered by some fantastic performances from our women in blue. We hope that through this association we can play a pivotal role in giving a fillip to the game and creating a huge fan base.”
Pepsi onboards Ranveer Singh as brand ambassador
The association is part of the brand’s attempt at being the voice of the youth
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 27, 2023 12:52 PM | 1 min read
Pepsi has roped in Ranveer Singh as its brand ambassador.
Pepsi has always been synonymous with the voice of the youth and believes in empowering them with self-expression, self-confidence, and self -belief. This match between Pepsi and Ranveer is sure to enthrall audiences across the country.
Commenting on the partnership, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi represents the spirit of youth in a bottle and for us, Ranveer perfectly embodies that very spirit. Ranveer stands for the brand ethos – be it being effortless, audacious, or having the gumption to be your true self. We are thrilled to have him on the brand and are extremely confident that the consumers will love the magic we intend to create together.”
