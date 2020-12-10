Shyam Steel India ropes in Sonu Sood as 'Build India Ambassador'

Shyam Steel India ropes in talisman Sonu Sood as their “Build India Ambassador”. The company has taken a pledge to slowly uplift the livelihoods of many affected due to lockdown measures taken by the authorities in the wake of global pandemic. The famed actor’s endorsement for series of goodwill initiatives planned by the company would maximize the reach of goodwill action plans to the needy.

UNDP’s Special Humanitarian Action Award winner, Sonu Sood to unveil the maiden initiative of the company; a E- Rickshaw distribution campaign in various parts of India to the people who lost their livelihood due to nationwide lockdown. The company has planned a 360 degree campaign to support the never before initiative so that authentic queries can get generated. Queries would be evaluated and E-Rickshaws to be distributed basis the socio-economic parameters of the applicants.

Speaking on this first of its kind initiative, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel India said “We in our daily day business do build India’s civil & infrastructural future but unless we develop and contribute towards human development our future cannot be bright. People from the lower strata of our society has got majorly effected due to pandemic and post lockdown economic hardship and we as a responsible Indian company cannot ignore the call of the time to stand beside a few, to help them rebuild their livelihood, their future”.

Shriram Beriwala & Shyam Sunder Beriwala, founding Directors of the organization are expecting vast public support for the first of its kind initiative.

Shyam Steel India has deep-rooted distributor and retail network in major Indian states like UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and seven sisters of North East. Apart from campaigns in digital footprints, custodians located in other parts of country would also spearhead the initiatives to the last mile of India.