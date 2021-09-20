Shubhkart launches campaign to announce new product categories

The four TVCs aim to drive brand awareness and will run across television and digital platforms ma

Shubhkart, a one-stop solution to all spiritual needs launched under Pittie Consumer in 2016, has unveiled four new TVCs to announce its latest product categories.

In a bid to create category depth, the brand has segmented its products offering with the launch of new sub-brands across its category verticals.

The fragranced range of agarbatti, dhoop and sambhrani products would now be marketed and distributed under the brand Nirmal. The brand aims to expand the category with its products.

The range of ghee wicks, round & twisted cotton wicks, samai diya bati and candles would be marketed and distributed under the brand Tejas. The new range of products are being launched with an aim to revolutionize the category by providing an alternative to the conventional wax base products via creating a range of all ghee-based products which would be an innovation for the category.

The camphor products range will be marketed and distributed under the brand Surabhi, offering 100% real camphor across all types of pack sizes as per different consumer needs.

The brass & copper, silver plated & steel products range will be marketed and distributed under the brand Nitya, offering superior quality puja utensils thus making it the only brand in its category.

The powders range of products will be marketed and distributed under the brand Darshana, offering powders that are intrinsic to the religious and cultural needs of Indians worldwide.

The four TVCs tell the story of each brand and its emphasis in our daily lives.

The TVC for the Nirmal brand is a story centered around a young woman performing her daily puja. The film is a simple one with the main objective of driving brand awareness.

While the films for Surabhi and Tejas break away from the conventional category code through a story that brings two generations together.

The campaign, for the whole range, is a montage of situations depicting different family members and how each one of them uses Nirmal, Surabhi, and Tejas for their respective pujas. The film concludes with the message of how the range caters to the consumers’ complete puja experience.

Commenting on the new sub-categories and the campaign, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, Shubhkart said, “We have a diverse portfolio catering to the spiritual needs of consumers worldwide. In our journey since inception, we have realized that core categories of the divine segment will always be key drivers of growth and it was time for us to change the paradigm by an architecture of sub-brands that will enable us to scale the next level in our growth story.”

And added, “Our new campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment towards fulfilling our consumers’ needs. In the cluttered market, one needs to stand out and the films will help us send out the right message keeping the brand essence intact.”

The campaign will go live in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bhojpuri – and run across platforms covering television (GEC, News and movie channels) and digital (YouTube and Google).

