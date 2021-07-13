Shriram Capital announces partnership with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021

Shriram Capital Limited, a Financial Conglomerate, today announced that the company will be the Official Partner for the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021. The Shriram tie-up with Twenty20 League which is a truncated form of cricket that revolutionized the game is for the fifth season, 2021 and the tournament has been successfully running since 2016.

The tournament will kick off on July 19, 2021, with all matches taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The finals are slated for August 15, 2021. All the 28 league matches, plus the 4 playoffs, will be played in Chennai with no spectators.

The Shriram Group had earlier been associated with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) when they sponsored the state cricket teams for a five-year term beginning 2013.

Commenting on this association, D V Ravi, MD & CEO, Shriram Capital, said, “The Shriram Group is delighted to be associated with TNPL this season. This year will be a special one since the tournament is taking place in the midst of a pandemic. Though we will miss the in stadia fans, I am sure cricket lovers all over India will be hooked on to their TV sets to catch the excitement. We are thrilled to be contributing towards this excitement. TNPL’s objective of reaching out to talent from the interior parts of Tamil Nadu is a perfect fit with our philosophy of serving the under-served and addressing the common man. Just like TNCA which has a glorious past in India’s cricket history, we also have a strong foundation having been in this business for the last five decades. It is the coming together of two strong teams. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of India’s favorite sport with the fans.”

“We are really thankful to the Shriram Group for getting on board in these difficult times. The TNCA had a good relationship with them in the past and this association reinforces it further,” TNCA secretary R Ramasaamy said.

