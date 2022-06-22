Upstox to continue partnership with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 as Associate Partner

Upstox has announced that it will continue its association with Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 for the second year in a row as an Associate Sponsor. The Tamil Nadu Premier League will begin on June 23, 2022.

Upstox recently crossed the 1 crore customer milestone in India, and Tamil Nadu remains one of its most important markets. Partnering with TNPL has previously helped Upstox increase financial inclusion and awareness in the state of Tamil Nadu. This year’s partnership will further strengthen Upstox’s position in the state while allowing it to expand its reach into other parts of southern India.

Commenting on the partnership, Shrini Viswanath, Co-founder of Upstox, said, “We are thrilled to associate with Tamil Nadu Premier League. We seek to strengthen our foothold in Tamil Nadu, foster long-term brand love and loyalty, while making a meaningful difference in the lives of cricket enthusiasts. We believe that our collaboration with TNPL will inspire and encourage the audience to participate in the culture of equity investing.”

K. Shivakumar, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) hailed the association, “We are delighted to partner with Upstox for the second time as our Associate Partner. This partnership will further boost the financial aspirations of TNPL enthusiasts, as well as encourage them to set a firm foot towards their financial planning to ensure a secure future. We look forward to achieving milestones together.”

Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), R S Ramasaamy commented on the partnership, “Our association with Upstox has been fruitful, and the TNPL has helped provide momentum for the brand within Tamil Nadu. We are happy to be continuing our collaboration with the brand for TNPL 2022.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)