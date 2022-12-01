Shlok Srivastava named Best Influencer of the Year at Impact Digital Influencer Awards

Zakir Khan adjudged Most Viral Content Creator of the Year award, while Kiara Nautiyal walked away with the Best Child Influencer Award

Shlok Srivastava was honoured with the ‘Best Influencer of the Year’ award at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022. Zakir Khan took home the ‘Most Viral Content Creator of the Year’ award, while the ‘Best Child Influencer’ award was given to Kiara Nautiyal.

RJ Abhinav and Shreya Mitra were individually honoured with the ‘Best Macro Influencer’ award, while Ashish Chanchlani was given the ‘Best Comic Influencer of the Year’ award.

Kusha Kapila bagged the ‘Best Celebrity Influencer of the Year’ title and Shreya Pujari was named the ‘Best Rising Star Influencer’. The ‘Best Beauty Influencer’ award was given to Shereen, and Tanvi Geetha Ravishankar was named the ‘Best Body Positivity Influencer’.

The ‘Best Travel Influencer’ award was given to - Vishakha Fulsunge, Nikhil Sharma and Shashank Sanghvi - for their impactful content. Meanwhile, Mr. Makapa bagged the award for ‘Best Regional Influencer’. Bilal Shaikh was named the ‘Best Music Influencer’, while motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bindra won the award under the ‘Best Motivational Speaker’ category.

The other influences who won accolades included Avneet Kaur (Best Lifestyle and Luxury Influencer), Aweez Darbar (Best Dance Influencer) and Yashraj Mukhate (Best Entertainment Influencer).

The ‘Best Fashion Influencer’ award was given to Siddharth Batra, and the ‘Best Food Blogger/Influencer’ title was bestowed upon Shivesh Bhatia. ‘Best Gaming Influencer’ award was handed over to Naman Mathur, while the ‘Best Healthcare/Wellness Influencer’ award was bagged by Shreya Mitra. Amit Singh and Kunwar Raj were awarded the ‘Best Money Planning and Personal Finance Influencer’ titles. Shlok Srivastava also walked away with the award for ‘Best Tech Influencer’.

The Influencer Awards recognise brands, agencies and individuals for their influencer-driven content. This was the second edition of the awards.

