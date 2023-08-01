Zakir Khan and Pepsi share pro tips to avoid being friendzoned this Friendship Day
The new campaign will be amplified with a marketing plan encompassing digital, social media and influencers
Ahead of Friendship Day, culture curator brand, PEPSI® is all set to celebrate the week of friendship in an irreverent manner. True to its spirit of being the voice of the generation, Pepsi® has announced an exciting collaboration with stand-up icon and renowned comedian, Zakir Khan. Pepsi®’s witty collaboration with Zakir is aimed at inspiring friends to stand by their buddies and encourage them to “Rise up” from their friendzone situation.
In the campaign, Zakir Khan encourages the youth to be true friends to each other, inspire friends to move on and steer friends away from the dreaded ‘friendzone’ – a zone that the young generation is perpetually escaping. By leveraging the power of technology, friends commenting on Zakir’s post as a cry for help for their friends in ‘friendzone’ will get a personalized message directly in their inbox that can be shared amongst friends as a pro-tip to swear by.
View this post on Instagram
In the video, Zakir Khan is seen bringing his signature comedic flair to empower this young generation with an impactful narration that says, “Yeh jo friendzone hai na, yeh danger zone hai. Isse nikalo, bhaago, aur koi dost fassa hai toh use bachchao. Kyuki doston ki bhi zimmedari hoti hai. Friendzone ke chakkar se you’ve got to Rise Up Baby!”
Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, “Pepsi has captivated the youth of India for decades with its irreverence and is known to rewrite the way people see popular occasions each year. Giving Friendship Day a unique twist and inspire the young generation to rise above friendzone with their friends, we could not have asked for a better fit to this campaign than Zakir, the buddy, the OG Sakht Launda. We are confident that Zakir’s comedic prowess and popularity will speak to the youth directly and encourage them to be there for their friends as they break free from friendzone along with a chilled bottle of Pepsi.”
Zakir Khan commented on his excitement to join Pepsi®, "I am elated to be a part of the iconic Pepsi universe – a brand that has been my friend over the years. This campaign is all about breaking free from the friendzone and owning who you are, and I am thrilled to be the voice of this message. With humor as the driving force, we will celebrate friendship, self-expression, and the beauty of being true to oneself. I hope the audience enjoys the video and is inspired to 'Rise Up, Baby!”
Vikram Pandey, National Creative Director (Spiky), Leo Burnett India said, “Often when you are being friend zoned, it’s your friends who can notice it first. This insight seemed really fresh to tap into this Friendship Day for Pepsi. And who better than ‘Sakht Launda’ Zakir Khan to bring this alive. An appeal to all friends, to save their friends from being friend zoned!”
The new campaign will be amplified with a robust marketing plan including digital, social media and influencers. Pepsi® is available in single/multi-serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bajaj Capital ropes in DDB Mudra for brand revitalisation
The brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values with the new collaboration
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Bajaj Capital has onboarded ad agency DDB Mudra for its brand revitalisation & campaign. With the partnership, the brand aims to revitalize its identity in alignment with its current ethos and values.
Throughout its storied history, Bajaj Capital has consistently prioritized delivering customized financial solutions and fostering enduring relationships with its clients. Recognising the dynamic nature of the financial landscape and the evolving expectations of consumers, BajajCapital acknowledges the significance of staying ahead of the times and resonating with its target audience. The forthcoming brand refresh campaign, in collaboration with DDB mudra, seeks to redefine Bajaj Capital's identity, messaging and visual representation to forge stronger connections with customers in the contemporary era.
Aabhinna Suresh Khare, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, stated, "Brand revitalization for us is about updating our brand's visual identity, messaging, and strategy to align with current market trends and consumer preferences, while still maintaining the brand's established equity and values. We are proud of our legacy spanning 59 years, and we have carried forward a rich heritage. It is crucial for us to evolve and stay ahead in the changing times. As we embark on this transformative brand journey, our aim is to create a compelling brand experience that reflects our experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We are delighted to partner with DDB mudra to revitalize our brand identity and establish a more profound connection with our customers. This initiative will enable us to remain faithful to our core values while embracing a new age outlook."
The brand refresh campaign will entail a comprehensive analysis of Bajaj Capital's existing brand assets, including its logo, tagline and visual identity. Collaborating closely with BajajCapital's team, DDB mudra will gain a deep understanding of the brand's business objectives, target audience and unique selling propositions. Drawing upon this knowledge, DDB mudra will develop a refreshed brand strategy that harmonizes with BajajCapital's current vision and resonates strongly with its stakeholders.
The campaign will encompass various marketing channels including digital media, print advertisements, and other communication touchpoints. The unveiling of the refreshed brand identity is anticipated in the coming months.
Ashutosh Sawhney, President : DDB mudra Group, North, said that, "We are honored to partner with BajajCapital as their creative agency partner. BajajCapital carries a very rich & worthy legacy. Our team is committed to delivering a strategic and creative approach that not only puts a shine on this legacy, but also helps reimagine its brand identity in a way that resonates with the modern consumer.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Disrupt's Techtors 2023 recognizes innovative tech startups redefining industries
Highlighting startups' exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:21 PM | 2 min read
The pervasive integration of technology into every facet of our lives has become a seamless reality, each aspect forging its distinct path. Given this trajectory, it is evident that in the future, technology will become indispensable in nearly all human endeavors.
Recognizing the pivotal role of tech-based startups in the startup ecosystem, BW Disrupt successfully hosted the fifth edition of Techtors on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India.
With its fifth edition, Techtors focused on recognizing disruptive technologies tailored to cater to specific demographics. The event witnessed a remarkable flow of nominations spanning various sectors, highlighting their exceptional technology-driven solutions addressing critical issues.
The Jury Panel and Evaluations
The BW Techtors 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel namely Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Angel Investor; Ankit Agarwal, Director for Venture Debt, Lighthouse Canton; Sudhir Rao, Managing director, India Celesta Capital and Chirag Bhatia, AVP, Trifecta Capital.
Techtors received an impressive number of over 50 entries. After further consideration in the second round of deliberation, 20 nominees were shortlisted and given the opportunity to present their innovations before the esteemed jury panel.
The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure that the most deserving winners were selected. The jury evaluated the entries based on specific parameters, including the uniqueness of the tech service/product, its current market value, the potential for growth, and its appeal to customers up to the present moment.
The Winners
The winners of BW Techtors 2023 were announced at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Anirvan Chatterjee, CEO, Haystack Analytics for Universal Infectious Disease Test (Universal ID); Manish Gupta,Co-founder, Rezo.ai for Auto Engage and Auto Analyse; Vikas Jain, CEO, Acviss for Certify; Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO,
5C Network for Prodigi; Madhusudan K, Stockgro for Stockgro; Shub Bhowmick, Co-founder & CEO, Tredence Analytics solutions for Customer COSMOS; Raja Debnath, CEO, Veefin for Veefin SCF; Rohit Arora, Co-founder & CEO, Biz2credit for NBFC in a Box; Gaurav Jalan, Co-founder & CEO, mPokket for Customer Onboarding Platform; Satya Prabhakar, Co-founder & CEO, Sulekha.com for ProManage.biz and Ankit Agarwal, InsuranceDekho tech stack for InsuranceDekho tech stack.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
BW Disrupt WESA 2023 recognises outstanding women entrepreneurs making waves
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:05 PM | 4 min read
Women's representation in the startup ecosystem has been a longstanding concern, and the Indian startup landscape is no exception. Encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship is crucial for fostering diversity and innovation in the industry.
To celebrate the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs who have established successful ventures and served as inspirations for others, BW Disrupt successfully organised its fifth edition of WESA on July 27, 2023, in New Delhi, India
With its fifth edition, The Women Entrepreneur Summit and Awards aims to acknowledge and honour women leaders who are making significant contributions across diverse industries.
The Jury Panel & Screening Process
The BW WESA 2023 included of an esteemed jury panel such as Rema Subramanian, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital; Bhuvana Ravi, Director, Drishya Education; Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder, Indiqube; Vaishali Sinha Nigam, Co-founder and Chairperson Sustainability ReNew and Chirag Shah, Senior Vice President, Blacksoil.
WESA received a total of over 100 entries, which after evaluating resulted in a shortlist of over 55 nominations after the first screening round. Following this, the selected nominees proceeded to the second level of deliberation and were given the opportunity to present before the esteemed jury panel. The nominations underwent a meticulous multi-tier screening and shortlisting process to ensure the most deserving candidates were recognized.
The awards featured various categories, such as Creative Women Entrepreneur, Education and Edtech, Fashion and Lifestyle, Fintech, and more. Notably, the Technology category, as well as Young Woman Entrepreneur of the Year (Below 30) and Startup Women Entrepreneur, were included to recognize outstanding achievements.
In addition to the existing categories, BW Disrupt introduced the Health, Wellness, and Healthtech Award, as well as the Social Impact Women Entrepreneur Award, which garnered considerable participation from deserving women entrepreneurs.
The Winners
The winners of BW WESA 2023 were unveiled at a gala event. The names of the awardees included of Rithika Agnishwar, Co-founder of Gaurda Aerospace for the title of Best Entrepreneur In AgriTech and Best Entrepreneur In Technology; Tanisha Fagwani, Co-founder & Partner from Stonks Studios and Nikita Prasad, Co-founder & Creative Head, GIVA won for Best Creative Entrepreneur; Soumya Kant, Co-founder & Chief Growth Officer, Clovia for Best Entrepreneur In Ecommerce Tech; Vani Talwar Khosla, Co-founder, Tidy Up for Best Entrepreneur In Fashion & Lifestyle; Lalitha Palle, Founder & Director, ForMen & MyPuraVida for Best Entrepreneur In Health & Wellness; Anupama Katkar, Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal for Best Social Entrepreneur; Aakriti Rawal, Co-founder & CEO, House of Chikankari won for Best Entrepreneur Under 30 and Startup Women Entrepreneur Award; Hinshara Habeeb, Co-founder, Manetain Store for Best Entrepreneur Under 30; Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company; Santhoshi Sushma Buddhiraja, Co-founder & CEO, Autocracy Machinery and Gunjan Taneja, Founder & Head of Marketing, UClean won for Best Emerging Entrepreneur; Smiti Bhatt Deorah, Co-founder & COO, Advantage Club won for both Best Emerging Entrepreneur and Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Anubha Dixit, Founder & CEO, Tongadive for Best Entrepreneur in Technology; Radha Basu, Founder & CEO, iMerit won for Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Anshu Parmar, COO, Erisha E Mobility and Shivani Malik, Founder & CEO, Mother’s Kitchen received a special jury mention for the category of Woman Entrepreneur of the Year; Smita Tiwari, Co-founder, Articlad for Best Entrepreneur In Engineering Procurement Construction; Priyanka Rathore, Co-founder and COO, Strata Property for Best Entrepreneur In Commercial Real Estate; Priya Prakash, Co-founder & MD, Eco Pallet and Pallavi Utagi, CEO and Founder, SuperBottoms won the award for Best Entrepreneur In Sustainability.
BW Disrupt
BW Disrupt covers daily updates of the startup world, funding news, opinions from industry captains, exclusive interactions with founders and growth stories of startups contributing towards the Indian economy. The website also includes feature stories around innovation-driven disruptions which can inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. BW Disrupt provides assistance to young aspiring entrepreneurs to connect them with investors, giving them an opportunity to interact with leaders of the corporate world as well.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Talented.Agency launches social & culture marketing agency ‘The New Thing’
Viren Noronha will take charge as co-founder
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 11:36 AM | 4 min read
Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya’s indie agency, Talented, has announced the launch of a new specialised social and culture marketing agency, ‘The New Thing’.
Viren Noronha joins as co-founder of the new entrepreneur-operated creative shop.
On the launch of the new venture, co-founder, Viren Noronha said, “Getting social right is hard. And, the way agencies and brands look at it needs a desperate refresh. My experience at Swiggy & Tinder showed me evidence of a crucial shift - it’s not about what your brand is saying, it’s about what people are saying about your brand. To keep yourself relevant you need to lean into those
conversations. You need to contribute to internet culture with your content. And, you need creators who do that for themselves every day, as part of your team.
Look at some of India’s most popular campaigns over the last few years - It’s not that people hate advertising, they just hate boring ads. Great advertising or social doesn’t force your audience to talk about you, it invites them to. And it certainly doesn’t need ‘30 posts a month’ to do that. The New Thing wants to help brands be in charge of those conversations, whether it’s ‘daily social’ or ‘spike campaigns’. We want to make brands work for the internet, not the other way around. I’m now excited to begin with colleagues and partners who, like me, believe that social done right is a growth function, not a cost centre.”
Talented’s founders, Gautam Reghunath & PG Aditiya had this to say on their new agency, “Viren has executed some of the most talked about social-ﬁrst campaigns in India but we think he’s been masquerading as a brand-side marketer & an agency-side creative these last few years. Now in his avatar as a creative entrepreneur, we simply want to liberate him and his founding team and help them launch the social and culture agency of their dreams. There’s a clear reason why we’re launching this as a separate agency. Right from the kind of talent needed to workﬂow and processes, it’s become evidently clear that specialised social-ﬁrst creative mandates for brands have to be run very diﬀerently from wider creative mandates. It’s equally exciting to see what an agency staﬀed & run entirely by creators looks like. It gives our clients a direct line to people who are shaping internet culture. All of this means we now believe we have a disruptive take on the business behind social-ﬁrst creativity.”
On Talented’s future ambitions the founders added, “This model is how we currently envision scaling Talented & our brand - by enabling creative entrepreneurs their own platform to build from, instead of assuming we can simply incubate a new practice internally by ourselves. At the core of our new ‘Talented grid of agencies’ will sit Talented itself - an ideas shop, a medium-agnostic creative agency staﬀed by the brightest creative talent in the market. Specialised agencies like The New Thing and potentially others in the future will be organised under and report into Talented - therefore having the ability to tap into this grid of shared services, while continuing to run as independent shops with their own unique personalities and specialisation. So, if you’ve got a disruptive new take on creative-adjacent businesses and want to begin, text us!”
On the agency’s name, Noronha added, “Funnily, The New Thing is both the company’s name and the heart of its business model. The name holds us accountable to our own deﬁnition of disruption - to do things so diﬀerent that it destroys the old methods. To brands, it oﬀers instant clarity on who we are a shorthand that communicates that we’re not shy about keeping up with trends and how the internet is moving. So, our clients shouldn’t be either. The New Thing is going to change how social media can work for brands in India.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
From the silver screen to the ad world: Birthday girl Taapsee Pannu’s charm
Pannu’s versatility has not only earned her critical acclaim in the film world but also made her a significant face in the branding world
By Tanya Dwivedi | Aug 1, 2023 9:25 AM | 4 min read
From the silver screen to the heart of millions, Taapsee Pannu’s decade-long journey in the film industry has been marked by her versatile roles, especially women centric characters. Making her debut in Telugu films, Pannu’s big Bollywood break came with Pink, and there has been no looking back ever since. Pannu’s versatility has not only earned her critical acclaim in the film world but also made her a significant face in the branding world.
Pannu began her endorsement journey with some regional brands in south India. However, it was her remarkable performance in Pink that catapulted her into the advertising world at a national level. From endorsing fashion brands to promoting social issues, Pannu’s brand collaborations have been a blend of commercial success and a reflection of her values.
As Pannu celebrates her 36th birthday today (August 1), we take a look at her brand endorsement journey.
Swiss Beauty
In June this year, cosmetics brand Swiss Beauty launched ‘For all that you are. For all that you can be’ campaign with the actress who is their brand ambassador. The campaign kicked off with Taapsee sharing the teaser, 'Taapsee vs The World’, on her Instagram, which quickly gained traction on social media and created a sensational buzz in the entertainment industry.
Reebok
Earlier in May, Reebok unveiled a new campaign, 'I am the new’, featuring cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and Pannu. The campaign was an emotional call to action for everyone who has ever been held back by stereotypes or felt like they didn't fit in. The campaign urged the youth of India to break free from limitations and embrace their true potential.
Vogue Eyewear
Vogue Eyewear celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. To mark this occasion, the brand unveiled a campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu. The campaign talked of every individual being a superstar in their own right.
Noise
In March 2023, Noise celebrated the spirit of Women’s Day by showing their support for the women in blue. As an associate partner for Women’s IPL 2023, Noise ran their film ‘Transform like Taapsee’, featuring the actress. Joining in the spirit of Women’s Day, the film depicted the brand’s core ethos of breaking stereotypes by listening to their noise within.
Nivea
Last year, Nivea India announced the launch of its new summer skincare innovation, Nivea Gel Body Lotion, in a refreshing TVC featuring actor and brand ambassador Pannu. The campaign focused on #SkincarePeNoBreak in the summers.
Disney Star
Disney Star launched a campaign for the Women’s T20 Challenge. Pannu was roped in for the promo film on Star Sports Network. The promo film, created and conceptualised by the in-house team of Disney Star, featured actor Taapsee, who highlighted how women's cricket produces extraordinary moments in world cricket and for viewers. The promo film was released in two languages – Hindi, and Telugu.
Sugar Cosmetics
Pannu appeared in SUGAR Cosmetics’ campaign coined #BoldAndFree . With Pannu as its face, the campaign saw an aggressive execution on television, print and OOH.
Kurkure
Snack brand Kurkure roped in Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador in 2019. The announcement was strategically timed as Kurkure embarked on a new journey with its new positioning – ‘Khayal toh Chatpata hai’, celebrating progressive thinking that young Indian homemakers bring into traditional Indian families. Pannu appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with Kurkure.
Garnier Colour Naturals
In 2018, Pannu featured in campaign #Openup to Beautiful Browns for the Garnier Color Naturals hair color range. The campaign #Openup to Beautiful Browns highlighted Garnier Color Naturals’ new extension of brown hair colors, created to complement all kinds of Indian skin tones.
Activa 5G
Almost five years back, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India introduced a 360-degree ad campaign - ‘Love Is Growing’ for the Activa 5G, featuring Taapsee Pannu.
Women’s Horlicks
In 2018, Women’s Horlicks introduced a campaign featuring Taapsee Pannu. Fashioned around the theme of #StandStrong, the initiative aimed to bring to the fore the issue of bone health amongst women in India and envisions making them #StandStrong in following their passions. Since 2017, Taapsee appeared in many ad campaigns for women’s Horlicks.
Panasonic Smartphones
In 2017, Panasonic commenced an ad campaign titled ‘SO MUCH TO DO’ for its Eluga series featuring Pannu. She appeared in many ad campaigns during her collaboration with Panasonic.
Other brand collaborations
Undoubtedly, Pannu has maintained a bossy charm in her ad journey. Apart from endorsing personal care brands, Pannu also endorsed Lux, Puma, Coca-Cola, Melange by Lifestyle, Parx, Mochi, Vardhman Textiles, Bajaj Electronics, Titan Raga, PepsiCo (Tropicana) and Standard Chartered Bank.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TechManch 2023: Karthik Ganesan to present key findings of the India e-Conomy Report
At the digital marketing conference, Ganesan, Partner, Bain & Company, will share insights from the report that talks about India's growing internet economy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 9:24 AM | 2 min read
TechManch 2023, the most-awaited digital marketing conference celebrating the intersection of media, technology, and innovations, will be held on August 9 and 10 in Mumbai. The agenda of the symposium is power-packed with standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions.
One of the key speakers at the event will be Karthik Ganesan, Partner, Bain & Company. He is a member of Bain India's Consumer Products, Retail and Strategy practices. Apart from leading clients on the growth trajectory across consumer goods, retail, and consumer tech industries, along with private equity investors, he has co-authored the company's POV on post-Covid-19 consumer behaviour, both in India and globally, and its implications for consumer businesses.
Ganesan is all set to present key findings from India e-Conomy Report at TechManch 2023. During his address, he will share insights about India's growing internet economy, based on the findings of the report.
The report reveals a continued shift in consumer behaviour and strong investor confidence will set India on a path to reach a $1T consumer internet economy by 2030. It adds that India has 700M+ internet users, which includes 350M digital payment users and 220M online shoppers. As India undergoes a dramatic boom that will see household consumption doubling by 2030, digital commerce will invariably become even more entrenched in Indians’ everyday experience.
According to the report, the flourishing internet economy in India presents a compelling opportunity for businesses in the coming years. For this, marketers should try and gain a deep understanding of evolving consumer needs and leverage digital technologies to drive growth.
This is the seventh edition of the digital marketing conference. While the Co-Gold partner of the event is Acoustic, Lokal is the Co-Partner Sponsor and Traffic Guard is the Co-Partner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will H2 see return of the AdEx?
Big-ticket cricketing events, state and general elections, and the festival season expected to revive ad spending
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 1, 2023 8:51 AM | 5 min read
After a dull first half of the year that was riddled with challenges on various fronts, the advertising and marketing industry is now looking at the second half with renewed hope and determination. One of the primary reasons for this optimism is the upcoming festive season, which traditionally has seen a surge in consumer spending and marketing activities. The festive season has always been a crucial period for businesses as it is a time for heightened consumer enthusiasm and a willingness to loosen purse strings.
Adding to the industry's anticipation and excitement are two major cricketing events coinciding with the festive season – the Asia Cup and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. However, looking at the soft market conditions and the Indian Premier League’s lower-than-expected performance, the broadcaster has opted for a reasonable 20-30 per cent hike from the last tournament. The industry is nevertheless hopeful that the broadcasting sector will see estimated ad spends of Rs 2000-3000 crore in this period.
The festive season's celebratory atmosphere along with the excitement of the big-ticket cricketing events have given the industry reason to hope that this synergy will significantly lift the struggling AdEx. Brands will hopefully allocate larger budgets towards advertising during this period to capitalize on the potential uptick in consumer demand and engagement. Sources claim the industry should be able to see an upswing of 30-40% during this period.
Right after the festivals will be the excitement and buzz of the election season, with polls set to take place in five states, followed by the Lok Sabha elections in early 2024. According to experts, this is expected to inject a positive impetus into the market and help sustain its momentum. The five states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are due for elections by the end of this year. The state elections should give a major boost to regional and local media with an estimated Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore expected to be spent on advertising and publicity.
In the recent Karnataka elections, BJP alone is believed to have spent Rs 50 crore. As per the state’s Department of Information and Public Relations, BJP spent Rs 27.46 crore on print media and Rs 16.96 crore on electronic media advertisements to promote the party’s initiatives and to counter campaigns by opposition parties, namely the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Mekedatu March. Congress won the polls, and is believed to have spent Rs 25-30 crore by way of ad spends.
Talking of Lok Sabha polls, in 2019, the estimated advertising spends touched Rs 2,500-3,000 crore. According to some estimates, this figure could have gone up to Rs 4,000 crore. With 20-30% inflation, the number is expected to touch Rs 5000-6000 crore in 2024. Experts believe that the spends this time will certainly be higher because media costs have gone up. Also, this time, it is expected that the media used will be different with digital and mobile playing a bigger role. And, of course, Outdoor, Print and Radio have always been key mediums for elections because these are localized mediums.
This period will serve as a much-needed redemption for businesses that have faced difficulties earlier in the year. As economic conditions improve and uncertainties subside, marketers will become more confident in their decision-making. Moreover, the electoral activities combined with the festive season, cricketing events and an improving economic outlook, will help the industry regain its footing and set the stage for a more prosperous and rewarding second half.
There is an expectation that AdEx will experience a notable uplift and the industry will see close to 16 per cent growth, as predicted by the Pitch Madison Advertising Report (PMAR).
2023 has, so far, been a challenging period for the advertising and marketing industry with few moments of respite. Despite the brief upswing experienced in April and May due to IPL boosting the market, the subsequent months have been marked by sluggishness, witnessing a significant decline of an average 15 to 20 per cent in advertising expenditure.
IPL managed to temporarily invigorate the industry, drawing in audiences and generating increased marketing but failed to match the previous year’s revenue numbers (estimated to be around Rs 3500 crore). It is believed to have closed on a significant drop (Rs 2500 crore). This, however, has been comparatively the most active period for the ad industry in 2023 so far. The market experienced the same sluggishness in June and July too.
A combination of factors has contributed to the downturn, leaving experts to speculate on the root causes behind this downturn. One of the primary reasons, cited by numerous experts, has been the drying up of venture capital (VC) funds. The BYJUs, Creds and Swiggys of the world dropped their advertising spends drastically affecting the overall AdEx.
The industry has also been impacted by the broader global economic slowdown. International uncertainties, trade tensions, and geopolitical concerns have collectively exerted pressure on businesses worldwide, leading to cautious spending and budget constraints in advertising and marketing endeavours.
The early arrival of an unpredictable monsoon in the northern part of the country also had a profound and adverse impact on the summer category this season. The monsoon's untimely onset has disrupted the usual patterns of consumer behaviour and consumption, leading to significant challenges for sectors like summer beverages, air conditioners and ice cream.
Now as we transition into the second half of the year, our optimism has grown stronger and we are hoping that these challenges will be a thing of the past. The goal is to conclude the year on a positive and joyous note, looking forward to better times ahead.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube