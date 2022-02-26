Shilpa Shetty Kundra highlights goodness of natural ingredients in Mamaearth's TVC

FMCG brand Mamaearth launched its latest national television advertisement for their Ubtan Face Wash, featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The TV Commercial highlights the goodness of natural ingredients in the Ubtan Face Wash giving #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally.

With the promise of goodness inside all products, Mamaearth brings the best of nature and traditional recipes in hassle-free formulations. The film conceptualized by Korra Worldwide captures the essence of the brand’s unique proposition. Featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the film is set up on the premise of a Haldi Ceremony happening before the wedding for the bride and groom. The film starts with the bride looking at herself in the mirror and admiring her glow from the ubtan at her Haldi ceremony. She comments saying that she could host multiple weddings, just to get this glow and radiance. Shilpa interjects mocking her and questions, multiple weddings or Haldi ceremonies? To which her friend responds complimenting Shilpa’s glow and says that it seems like she hosts multiple Haldi ceremonies. Shilpa responds confidently, that her Haldi ceremony happens every day with Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash. Mamaearth's Ubtan face wash is a modern avatar of the traditional ubtan with the natural goodness of turmeric and saffron that help remove tan leaving behind radiant skin.

The film closes with the ingredient benefits of Mamearth Ubtan facewash in a no-toxin proposition giving the perfect #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-Founder and CIO at MamaEarth said “Ubtan has been the secret recipe for glowing and radiant skin that has been passed on from generations, and the Haldi ceremony before the wedding is an extremely important event for every bride and groom. They mask themselves with the Haldi ubtan to look radiant and glowing on their big day. We have taken the traditional ubtan ingredients and created a hassle-free formula using them to give our consumers a product that will give them the Ubtan like glow, every day. Through this TV Commercial, we are trying to build synergies between the traditional Haldi ubtan and Mamaearth Ubtan face wash and we hope this thought resonates with our consumers and they come forward and choose #ShaadiWalaGlowEveryday, naturally with Mamaearth.”

Commenting on the campaign Gaurav Nabh, Chief Executive Officer, Korra, said "the need to look your best is never felt more than on your wedding day and one regime closely linked to this occasion is the use of Ubtan to attain flawless glow. Our latest work leverages this insight where we see Shilpa interacting with her friend talking about her flawless glow thanks to Mamaearth’s new Ubtan face wash. An innovative no-toxin product that packs the goodness of turmeric and saffron allowing you to look your best, while enjoying that same flawless glow. We are proud of this latest work by Korra as we continue to build the Mamaearth brand on the back of real consumer insights and stories, endorsed by Mamaearth's biggest fan Shilpa"

Commenting on the Deepak Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Korra added “Ubtan glow and Indian weddings go hand in hand and that’s why we love our wedding rituals and ceremonies. But don’t all of us wish for that glow to last beyond the wedding season? We wanted to tell everyone how easy it is to get the same wedding glow, every day through this cute and fun-loving film. And with Shilpa playing a bestie to the bride, it makes the simple slice of life film nothing but more beautiful."

The film is a 30 second TV commercial. Mamaearth has created another edit of 15 seconds to showcase the banter between the wedding attendees.

Mamaearth is a purpose-led brand that strongly believes in the principle of ‘Goodness Inside’ and is committed to furthering the goodness through its products and initiatives. Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small choices each of us make every day! The brand continues to live up to its belief by using only the best of nature and no toxins or harmful chemicals in their products. They are also animal cruelty-free, plastic positive, and have launched the Plant Goodness promise last year. As part of this, the brand links every order made on their website to a tree they plant and is set to plant 1 million+ trees by 2025.

