Sept 23: Pitch CMO Summit 2022 to explore all about building powerful brand stories

The exchange4media group is hosting the Bengaluru edition of its flagship property Pitch CMO Summit 2022 after three years on gound. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9 am. The Hindu Group is the Co-Powered By Partner, and Bobble AI and Laqshya Media Group are the Co-Gold Partners for the conference.

The theme of this edition of the summit is ‘Building Powerful Brand Stories’.

The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022 are power-packed. Apart from various panel discussions, the summit will also witness various speaker sessions.

The conference will witness a speaker session by Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi. Positioned as a consumer-friendly brand, Xiaomi smartphones have gained quite some popularity among its users in India. Talking about what has worked for building this brand story for Xiaomi and its evolution Sharma will speak on the topic “Xiaomi: Ringing The Right Chords In User’s Hearts”.

Next up will be a speaker who has been the man to lead India’s tally in what is now the country’s most successful year at Cannes Lions. Having been recognised as APAC's #1 CCO by the One Show, PG Aditiya, Founder & CCO, Talented will bring an agency-side of point of view on the conversation around building powerful brand stories.

There will also be another very insightful fireside chat at the Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022. On their 144th anniversary yesterday, The Hindu and Hindu Business Line unveiled a new revamped design and branding. The new tagline for The Hindu is now ‘Cleaner, Sharper, Bolder’, while Business Line embodies ‘Bold, Vibrant, Young’. Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer, The Hindu Group will talk about this and more in a conversation with Sneha Walke, National Director – Growth & Strategy, exchange4media Group.

Indian Marketing Awards - South

The conference will be followed by the Indian Marketing Awards - South felicitation ceremony.

