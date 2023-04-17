Senco Gold & Diamonds ropes in Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador
Launches music video - ‘Lilabali’ on traditional Bengali wedding to promote bridal jewellery
Senco Gold & Diamonds has today announced the appointment of renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as its regional brand ambassador. The actress will be promoting Senco Gold’s bridal jewellery collection.
As part of the summer wedding jewellery campaign, Senco Gold & Diamonds has also unveiled a new music video titled ‘Lilabali’ starring Ishaa Saha. The music video showcases the beauty of the modern bride adorned in Senco Gold's new bridal jewellery collection during various wedding rituals and events, including haldi ceremony, mehendi rasam, the joyful sangeet, the wedding itself, and the grand reception. The video features an old traditional Bengali folk song with a refreshing modern twist of Hindi hip-hop and rap, accompanying the beautiful moments of a traditional Bengali wedding.
Actress Ishaa Saha, who gained prominence for her roles in the movies ‘Projapoti Biskut’ and ‘Sweater,’ has been appointed as the fourth regional brand ambassador by Senco Gold & Diamonds. The brand has earlier roped various prominent actresses to promote its products in different parts of the country, including Tollywood actress Madhumita Sarkar for the Everlite collection in the East, Assamese actress Sunita Kaushik for the North-East, and Bengali acress Ditipriya Roy for the Gossip Collection. Jaya Ahsan, a leading Bangladeshi actress, also endorses Senco Gold & Diamonds’ bridal jewellery collection, while Bollywood actress Kiara Advani promotes the brand nationally. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly promotes the brand's men's jewellery collection called "AHAM," and sports-star Dutee Chand endorses the brand's Everlite and Pride collections.
Joita Sen, Director of Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, "We are delighted to have leading Bengali Actress, Ishaa Saha as our brand ambassador for our bridal jewellery . Her appearance beautifully portrays the elegance of Bengali brides. We are confident that our valued customers will love and connect with the new 'Lilabali' campaign video due to Ishaa's graceful presence in bridal attire besides its catchy tune on fusion of Bengali folk song with foot-tapping beats, and memorable vocals. The music video reflects how Senco Gold offers the perfect blend of tradition and modernity in its wedding jewellery, just as every Bengali wedding is a mix of both traditional and new-age elements.”
Speaking on the occasion, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO, Senco Gold & Diamonds, said, ‘As part of our ‘Hyperlocal’ approach, we are absolutely happy and excited to have renowned Bengali actress Ishaa Saha as our regional brand ambassador, to establish a deeper customer connect and enhance the visibility of our brand in east and north-eastern region of the country.”
Actress Ishaa Saha said, “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Senco Gold & Diamonds, which has a legacy of over five decades in the jewellery business. This is my first brand endorsement in the jewellery category and it is my absolute honour to be on board with such an esteemed brand name, the collection of the brand is something that I personally like and I am more than happy to represent this brand. The campaign is beautifully planned and executed which brings out the essence of Bengali Wedding beautifully. ”
Regarding the campaign music video, Director and Cinematographer of Bang On Content, Piyash Ghosh said, "The experience of exploring the beauty and richness of Bengali wedding traditions through music was truly fulfilling for us.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Rakul Preet Singh becomes the face of Lux
She joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt as the face of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:50 PM | 1 min read
Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as the face of Lux.
She joins the league of actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.
The actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands. Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next.
View this post on Instagram
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tata Tea Chakra Gold celebrates the 'Tamizh way of life' in campaign for new year
The ads have been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:36 PM | 3 min read
This Tamil New Year, Tata Tea Chakra Gold is back with a refreshed communication celebrating the ‘Tamizh way’ of life based on this insight. Driven by a quest for perfection, Tamilians take great pride in their methodical approach to all things in life and an eye for detail. The new Chakra Gold campaign for Tamil Nadu is a celebration of this very uniquely Tamilian code of life that is evident even in day-to-day situations.
Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas and directed by V. K. Prakash, one of the most celebrated South Indian directors, the TVC depicts everyday scenarios of a Tamilian’s life. In the TVC, we see a girl, late for her college, rushing downstairs to leave home but cannot step out of home until her mother finishes drawing the kolam (traditional rangoli) in front of the door. Once her mother completes the Kolam, only then does the daughter get a green signal to step out. The film captures more such beautiful scenarios including the practice involving the thoran, a welcoming garland made out of Mango leaves that is hung at house entrance, that needs to be made the right way. In the scene, the Grandfather makes it incorrectly, and unaware of his error, proudly displays his art to the Pati (grandmother) who teaches him the ‘right’ way to do it. The film features multiple other Murais followed like ensuring the Pandhakal stands straight during auspicious occasions, ladies of the house being fully ready only when jasmine flowers adorn her hair, the right way of closing a banana leaf during a meal that shows satisfaction & delight at having the meal - all of which demonstrate the importance of discipline, culture, and processes in Tamilian life. Towards the end of the TVC, we see the protagonists choose Tata Tea Chakra Gold, made with the best of processes.
Talking about the launch, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products said, “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is a blend specially crafted for Tamilians and celebrates the Tamil way of life. Its refreshed campaign continues to evoke regional pride of Tamil Nadu that is rooted in understanding the importance of discipline and processes in the life of a Tamilian. By delving deeper into the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, we have unearthed newer situations that are celebrated in our new TVC that showcase this penchant for following processes. Similarly, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, also is crafted using rigorous process to deliver a blend that enables consumers to enjoy their cup of tea. We also felt that the Tamil New Year was the best time to launch the new campaign that celebrates the unique Tamil Way of Life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the uniqueness of the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said “Tata Tea Chakra Gold is not just any tea – it embodies the very essence of Tamilian culture. Just like the many traditional rituals that define the Tamil way of life. This marriage between the product and insight was what led us to craft a campaign that celebrates not these rituals but also the immense pride that Tamilians take in following them. Tata Tea Chakra Gold is already synonymous with excellence and authenticity. And we’re sure that the people of Tamil Nadu will resonate with this campaign”.
Agency Credit
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ranbir Kapoor to represent fintech platform moneyview
The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 17, 2023 12:29 PM | 2 min read
Fintech platform moneyview today announced that it has onboarded Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. The collaboration comes as moneyview scales its presence across the country, making credit accessible for the underserved population.
As moneyview’s brand ambassador, Ranbir Kapoor represents the new-age, wise and versatile qualities of the current generation of individuals who work hard and like to experiment.
Puneet Agarwal, CEO of moneyview said, “We are thrilled to introduce Ranbir Kapoor as the celebrity brand ambassador for moneyview. Ranbir’s national appeal and charismatic persona makes him the perfect choice to represent our brand. We are confident that this partnership will help us build a deeper connection with our customers and amplify the brand’s values of simplicity, transparency, and relatability”.
Ranbir Kapoor said, “It gives me pleasure to collaborate with moneyview, a platform that's helped millions of people achieve their financial goals. I’m certain of their success and look forward to our association together.”
SV Prasanth Naidu, CMO of moneyview said, “moneyview has always been committed to empowering people with financial freedom and independence. We believe that with Ranbir’s association, we will be able to further strengthen our bonds with our customers and expand our reach even further. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead”.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
What happens when influencers take the de-route?
In the wake of the Bournvita controversy, brand experts say influencers now want to be seen as loyal to their followers too and the creator economy is getting more community-driven
By Tanzila Shaikh | Apr 17, 2023 9:23 AM | 6 min read
An influencer makes the audience aware of why a product or service is worth their time and money and this mode of marketing sure has done wonders for several brands but what happens when they start talking about the ‘cons’ rather than the ‘pros’. Well, that seems to be the new trend – ‘de’influencing.
The most recent row was over a content creator ‘calling out’ Cadbury Bournvita for the excessive amount of sugar in it. The post has, however, been taken off with the person issuing an apology and clarifying that there was no intention of infringing upon the trademark. Cadbury Bournvita is learnt to have sent a legal notice to ‘Foodpharmer’ Revant Himatsingka over the video where he has claimed that the brand doesn’t stand for ‘’Taiyari Jeet Ki” and instead it means “Taiyari Diabetes Ki”.
View this post on Instagram
Cadbury was quick to issue a counter to the video saying that the facts presented were factually incorrect. "Every serve of Bournvita has 7.5 grams of added sugar, which is approximately one-and-a-half teaspoons. This is much less than the daily recommended intake limits of sugar for children,” shared the brand.
e4m reached out to Mondelez for an official statement on the issue, but they refused to say anything more.
The said post generated a lot of buzz on social media and otherwise, sparking conversations if de-influencing has more impact on consumers. Will brand-influencer collaborations see a new chapter and is de-influencing here to stay?
According to Apoorv Bhatnagar, Co-founder of The Plug Media, an influencer marketing/ talent management agency, “The trend started with targeting overconsumption and impulse shopping because of social media. The creator economy is now getting very community-driven. Influencers are becoming more loyal to their communities than to a brand, hence taking the de-influencing route because they're taking more informed decisions about consuming a product and also want their audience to be better-informed consumers.”
Similarly, Ramya Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of influencer marking firm Whoppl, said the influencer marketing sector has grown significantly and many are taking this route for gaining credibility among their followers. “In the past few years, the number of content creators has increased significantly. At times, it becomes difficult to differentiate between branded and non-branded content. When you see a creator posting genuine reviews, it increases the overall credibility of the brand in general. Over the years, these creators have built a community that trusts and believes in them and resonate with the brands they promote or talk about.”
Sharing the content creators’ PoV, lifestyle/fashion influencer Isha Borah said, “I don’t think this is going to impact the influencer economy as it lets people see both sides of the coin and it can be beneficial for the brand and the consumer. Also, I feel this de-influencing trend is helpful as it allows people to see not just the bright side of products marketed by multiple influencers but also the limitations of it. This way, consumers can make a solid decision of whether they want to opt for the product or go for an alternative at a price that they are comfortable with.”
“Knowing both sides of a product can be immensely helpful for people as they can choose to spend wisely and not impulsively and then regret it. This way, people can also put their trust in influencers and not just comply with assumptions about influencers marketing products only to earn without worrying about their followers,” she added.
Asked it this will hamper influencer marketing and the creator economy, Bhatnagar says that, on the contrary, it will be a pro for influencers. “I don't think it'll impact their future brand collaborations. Instead, brands are now moving more towards community pro influencers. Once an influencer is loyal to their community and they reciprocate in the same manner - brands are willing to work with people who really have an influence on their audience.”
“The right approach for a brand could be to approach an influencer and have a one-on-one chat about the brand/product - let the influencer personally use it and then discuss the way forward,” he added.
While Borah also agrees that it won’t hamper collaborations in the future, “No, I don’t think there is any need to worry about future collaborations. For example, there are many creators on YouTube who post reviews about newly launched mobiles and laptops. In their reviews they don’t just speak about how flawless the product is but also the shortcomings. In spite of doing so, these big brands do collab with them whenever there is a newly launched product and do not shun them just because in the last review the content creator didn’t speak only positives about it. So, I really don’t feel there is a need to worry about losing future collaborations.”
Sharing the legal perspective, Bhatnagar says influencers won’t really be facing any legal issues. “I don't think taking a legal route is the way to tackle this situation. Trends may come and go but indirectly de-influencing is allowing consumers to take more informed decisions. It's not about bad-mouthing a product, it's more about 'do you really need this product' just because it's in trend or everyone else has it. The right way to deal would be when influencers transparently disclose whether they're sponsoring a particular brand or a product,” he added.
As an influencer, Borah says, “It is not a hassle at all. As an influencer, if you are talking about a product that didn’t leave a mark on your expectations, then it is purely your opinion and you have the full right to express it with valid reasons. This way you can also present a completely true picture to your followers. However, if you also advertise some other product in place of the product which you are asking to avoid, then it might backfire as it can become more about influencing and less about de-influencing. So, I would suggest giving genuine opinions and not simply jumping the trend.”
In February 2023, ASCI launched a short report - Influencer Trust Report, wherein 90% of respondents claimed to have made at least one purchase based on influencer recommendations - Transparency emerges as the no. 1 reason to trust influencers. According to the report, 91% of people trust advertising in general, and 79% of respondents trust social media influencers.
Influencer marketing has become a core part of marketing budgets for every sector. According to the e4m INCA Influencer report, the influencer marketing industry is currently valued at about Rs 1,275 crore and is going to grow at a CAGR of 25% for the next 5 years.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
#NotFair campaign aimed to promote inclusivity: Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Himalaya Wellness
Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director of Himalaya Wellness Company, talks about the inspiration behind the campaign & more
By Aditi Gupta | Apr 17, 2023 8:57 AM | 6 min read
In a world where fairness is equated with beauty, a brand like Himalaya Wellness Company is taking a path less traveled by launching its #NotFair campaign, encouraging a tolerant and inclusive definition of beauty. Himalaya recently launched the campaign #NotFair in collaboration with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in Women's Premier League (WPL).
In conversation with exchange4media, Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director of the Consumer Products Division of the 93-year-old company, talks about the inspiration behind the campaign, how Himalaya has an edge over other brands and how it is making use of conventional and digital media to increase brand visibility.
Edited Excerpts
What is the inspiration behind the #NotFair campaign?
Himalaya’s recent #NotFair campaign sent a strong message that questioned ingrained prejudices and preconceptions, and encouraged a more tolerant and inclusive definition of beauty. In keeping with Himalaya’s core ideals of natural and holistic well-being, it was an effort to create a positive social impact and promote a healthier attitude towards body image.
The campaign aimed to promote inclusivity and encourage people to embrace their natural skin tone, rather than feeling pressured to conform to societal beauty standards. It was also to promote self-love by appreciating the individuality of every beauty, irrespective of skin color.
Through the #NotFair campaign, we sought to empower individuals and encourage them to celebrate their unique beauty. The campaign resonated with many people, especially younger generations, who are more vocal about issues related to body image and self-esteem. By addressing a significant social issue and promoting inclusivity and self-acceptance, we feel proud that Himalaya Wellness is reinforcing its position as a socially responsible brand.
How was it collaborating with RCB in the Women's Premier League? What led to this collaboration?
The Himalaya Rose Face Wash launch was supported by the #NotFair campaign that was done in collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team in the Women's IPL. During the first two days of the match, RCB players were seen sporting #NotFair on their headgear, which sparked curiosity among viewers. Following that, the headgear had the message “Himalaya Rose, Beauty is not equal to Color,” which ignited a discussion about the importance of embracing every skin color and every face. This reveal was planned on International Women's Day (March 8th), which also marked the official launch of the product – Himalaya Rose Face Wash.
The Women's IPL is a significant step towards promoting gender equality in India, and BCCI's efforts towards women's empowerment are commendable. Through this collaboration, our aim was to reach a diverse audience and reiterate the importance of self-acceptance.
The collaboration with RCB has helped Himalaya Wellness Company connect with the target audience. It provided a platform to engage with sports enthusiasts and build brand loyalty through shared values and interests.
BCCI has emerged as the leading advocate for women's rights in India by equalizing match fees and launching the first WPL. We, therefore, believed that WPL would be the best platform to bring everyone’s attention to this issue, and that RCB would be the best partner for this project. We are sure that having a connection to the prestigious Royal Challengers Bangalore would help us establish stronger relationships with our target audience and promote brand loyalty.
Himalaya is a trusted brand, and it is wonderful that your campaign #NotFair talks about inclusivity and aims to debunk beauty myths. But the brand also has face washes and creams which are meant for brightening and whitening complexion. Don’t you think it's contradictory to your campaign?
We believe in promoting inclusive beauty and debunking beauty myths that are perpetuated by the beauty industry. Our campaign #NotFair aims to challenge the societal pressures around fair skin and promote the idea that all skin colors are beautiful. At Himalaya, we stand by our commitment to promote inclusive beauty and reinforce our vision of spreading “Wellness in every Home, and Happiness in every Heart.”
Global market has been shaky the last one year. How has that impacted your advertising and media mix?
We have always believed in using the appropriate media mix to connect with our target audience. We employ both traditional and digital media to increase our impact and reach. We used a variety of media for our most recent campaign, #NotFair, to promote our affiliation with the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women's IPL squad to maximize awareness and engagement. We employed a combination of user-generated content and video content on popular digital and social media platforms as our primary means of marketing the campaign.
To reach a larger audience and increase brand visibility, we also made use of conventional media, including television, print, and outdoor advertising.
Himalaya Wellness recently also launched Ashwagandha campaign to minimize stress in daily life. There are other brands like Kapiva, Patanjali and other players which are also luring consumers towards their own Ashwagandha products. How does your brand have an edge over the others?
Himalaya Wellness Company is committed to promoting natural healthcare solutions that help individuals lead healthier and happier lives. The company's products are developed using natural active ingredients and are designed to be safe, effective, and affordable. Today, with a history spanning over nine decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about enriching people’s lives. With a “head-to-heel” range of consumer products and healthcare solutions, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments.
During Covid, the market for wellness products witnessed a boom. Is the demand still the same or more or it has gone back to pre-Covid times?
Consumer behavior is constantly changing when it comes to skincare and wellness products. During the pandemic, there was a surge in demand for health and wellness products, as people became more conscious of their health and well-being.
As one of India’s leading wellness brands, we have been paying close attention to how consumer behaviour is changing. We noticed a sincere shift in the buying and thinking habits of our customers. This gave us an opportunity to stay at the forefront of evolving trends and aligning the products with the changing needs and preferences of our customers. Prioritizing clean ingredients, sustainability, and wellness are all key factors in the beauty and wellness industry, and customers are increasingly seeking out products that reflect these values.
Customers are turning to natural and ayurvedic products since they are free of dangerous chemicals. They are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of the products they use. As a result, there is a rising market for ethically and responsibly made, environmentally friendly, and sustainable products.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Samsonite's new campaign underscores strength in the face of adversities
The campaign that features Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj highlights the durability of Samsonite's range of products
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 15, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
The new campaign ‘Tested like Samsonite’ seeks to create common ground with individuals that have come face to face with the various adversities of life and is a testament to those who chose to rise back up and face the challenges with confidence and valour. The campaign also highlights the common characteristic, just like its range of products that undergo the toughest strength and durability tests before they are considered worthy for the end user, to ensure the highest quality standards.
Centre of Gravity, a strategic consulting partner conducted extensive research for Samsonite to identify its core consumers and developed an insight into what these consumers truly care about. Following this exercise, the campaign was conceptualized which includes a series of 3 TVCs featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj, who have powered through several adversities at different points in their respective journeys. In addition, acclaimed influencers such as Manushi Chillar, Drums Sivamani,
Commenting on the campaign, Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India said, “
Commenting on the campaign, Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite, shared, “The brand’s and the people’s truth had to be captured and who better than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj to help us bring this idea to life beautifully through the tests that they’ve been through that are well known to everyone.”
Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas added, “The campaign cements Samsonite’s position as the ultimate benchmark when it comes to quality testing by drawing parallels with the challenges that each one of us, no matter how privileged, goes through in our journey.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Brands go big on digital for festive season in south
According to industry leaders, the online medium provides brands with massive visibility and generates a lot of business
By Simran Sabherwal | Apr 14, 2023 2:27 PM | 6 min read
A good festive season can be seen as a reflection to the state of the economy, as more money in hand to spend can mean more money to splurge during festivities. April sees many states in the country celebrating new year as per the local traditions and this is another opportunity for brands to reach out for their share of the consumer wallet.
This year, for the Tamil New Year and Vishu in Kerala, brands are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to reach out to consumers.
For Priyanka Sethi, Head of Marketing, Haier India Appliances, innovation and customer centricity is what is key when it comes to appealing to consumers. She says, “Product innovation and customer centricity are key and hence at Haier we are excited to offer our customers the latest and most innovative cooling appliances- air conditioners and refrigerators that will enhance their festivities.”
As per Vimesh P. Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Casagrand the buoyancy and positive sentiment seen in the real estate sector will continue during the festival. He says, “The sentiment is expected to be increasingly positive during this festive season as a myriad of aspiring homebuyers across all segments will consider investing in their dream homes owing to auspicious events such as Tamil New Year and Vishu. The real estate sector over the years saw substantial growth of over 6% to 7% during this season. Moreover, all our projects across markets have seen an upsurge in sales especially during 2022 and we expect the same trend to continue in 2023 as well.”
Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers says that in the post-pandemic scenario, the sentiment around each festival has been one of enthusiasm and gratitude. The leading fine jewellery brand has launched new collections - Sapphire Story, Peacock Saga, month-long bangle showcase – for New Year.
Summing up the overall sentiment, Aparna Tadikonda, EVP (South), Interactive Avenues says, “The sentiment around Tamil New Year and Vishu continues to be positive and celebratory this year. Consumers are enthusiastically gearing up to celebrate the festivals with their families, while brands are developing their marketing strategies to tap into this mood and achieve their objectives.” She adds, “Automobile and apparel sectors, as usual, have been the largest spenders during Vishu. While there has been a 10-15% dip in spends for apparel, we are also seeing FMCG, local retailers, jewelry brands, and e-commerce players leveraging this season with offer-based messaging to drive footfalls or traffic to their D2C platforms.”
Sharing his view, Uday Mohan, President and Chief Client Officer, Havas Media Group India says, "In comparison to last year, the market sentiments are average around Vishu. There is overall slow consumption due to market economic situations and low participation of Retail advertisers. High Gold price inflation has also dented consumption on a few categories like Jewellery and NBFCs. Sentiments in the Tamil Nadu market are up for Tamil New Year as against last year. We have seen a lot of retail participation and consumption happening in the market.” He continues, “In Kerala, last year the Ice cream category was a heavy contributor, however this year they have curtailed their spends heavily followed by E-comm and Jewellery. We have seen a good uptick in spends from the FMCG category. In Tamil Nadu, we have seen a slow down of the 2-wheeler and e-comm category, on the other hand FMCG and Retail brands have upped their spends.”
Where is the money going?
With advertisers spending big bucks to capture consumers attention, the question is where is the moolah being spent? And it seems that with consumers spending a significant part of their lives online, the brands are also following that part with online - social media platforms, OTT and other online mediums – garnering a larger share of the wallet.
Vimesh P says, “Without a doubt, the online medium will be highly preferred, as it yields massive visibility for the brand and generates a lot of business for all our projects across regions. Given the impeccable growth in digital media, many consumers depend primarily on online platforms to source news and information. Hence, ad spending on online mediums such as social media platforms will be significantly high during this festive season. Nevertheless, at Casagrand, we have precisely segregated our advertising spending with 30% on Print, 40% on Digital and the rest on outdoor and other mediums.”
An optimistic Sethi says, “We are anticipating a significant increase in demand during this time, and are leveraging a strategic media mix to reach our target audience. In line with the trends, we align our marketing strategies to bring in the best for the consumers across India. We constantly believe in growing and going ahead, hence this year we will focus heavily on digital marketing, with around 60% of the marketing spends allocated for it, since that is one of the best ways to communicate and address the needs of the end consumers. The customers will see integrated marketing campaigns for product innovation from Haier, we've recently partnered with JioCinema as the Digital Streaming Sponsor of the IPL 2023.” She continues, “So far our efforts have been well received, as we continue to see an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers. We remain committed to providing the best products and customer experience, and look forward to being a part of this joyous occasion."
Digital also seems to be the go-to medium for the traditional and over 120-year old brand VBJ. Says Vummidi, “This is the time of the social media and more organisations are striving hard to keep up with the trend. We, at VBJ, want to strike a balance between traditional ways of advertising and newer methods. Our team makes the best out of all advertising techniques. We are coming up with more contests and reader engagement posts for better reach for our Instagram handle.”
Sharing the media agency perspective Tadikonda says, “We are observing that many brands are using a combination of digital and print media in their marketing mix to drive specific CTA. While print is primarily driving awareness about the collection, offers, and driving footfalls to the store, we see digital media driving lower funnel objectives to their D2C platforms.” She adds. “Traditionally, we have seen a 10% YoY growth for local festive spends. However, there has been negligible growth this year compared to last year. Brands are spending responsibly, and ROI has become the primary metric behind their media selection. We are witnessing a shift in the marketing mix for the same budget, with a greater focus on digital media as it aligns better with mid and lower funnel objectives.”
On a final note Mohan says, “Kerala markets is heavily dominated by Retail advertisers, Print medium has always had higher edge over other media in terms of preferred medium consumption. In Tamil Nadu, TV leads as the preferred medium for advertisers. The growth this year is moderate for the same month in comparison to last year.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube