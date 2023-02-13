Senco Gold & Diamonds rolls out V-Day campaign with Kiara Advani
In the campaign, Kiara is promoting the brand’s heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collection
Senco Gold & Diamonds has rolled out a new campaign with brand ambassador Kiara Advani. Through the digital video campaign, Kiara will be promoting newly launched Valentine’s Day special heart-shaped solitaire diamond jewellery collections – a perfect gift for loved ones.
Expressing her views on the occasion, Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, “Our aim has always been to bring out the best for our esteemed customers. To celebrate the season of Love, we at Senco Gold and diamonds are offering exquisitely designed solitaires and diamonds, which are a perfect balance of classic, yet contemporary approach and are specially crafted for gifting loved ones. The campaign featuring our brand ambassador Kiara Advani will help the people find the perfect gift for their better halves.”
Vir Das hacks his meat cravings in ad for UnCrave
Das is the brand ambassador for the plant-based meat company by Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 12:05 PM | 3 min read
UnCrave, the plant-based meat brand by Licious, unveiled popular comic, actor, and musician Vir Das as its Brand Ambassador. UnCrave understands how meat-lovers feel without meat and fulfills this gap with the most meat-like, vegetarian solution through its plant protein-based meat products. The campaign consists of a series of films and the first film ‘Without Meat’ is being launched today. In his signature style, Vir Das describes a life without meat. The campaign also marks the launch of the third product by the brand - the UnCrave Mutton Galouti Kebab - strengthening the present seekh kebab range that includes Chicken and Mutton seekh kebabs.
Telling us more about the collaboration, Simeran Bhasin, Business Head, UnCrave said, “UnCrave’s brand persona has been crafted as a light-hearted brand with a childlike imagination and highly animated expressiveness - much like Vir! We’re excited about working with Vir and believe his brand of humour brings alive the brand message in a simple, relevant and engaging manner. The task of category creation is a long drawn out affair and we intend to have fun while we’re at it”
Talking about his association with UnCrave, a much-enthused Vir Das said, “I am a hardcore meat-lover and the very idea of no meat on some days is not an idea in my head. So the association between UnCrave and me is like… like me and funny - it’s simply meant to be!”
Conceptualized by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign includes a series of films wherein Vir Das addresses various scenarios from a meat-lover’s perspective. Telling us more about the campaign, Ameya Kovale, Executive Director - Creative, Tilt Brand Solutions, says, "This was a very exciting brief for us since this is a totally new category, not only for Licious but the country. We arrived at the simple behavioural insight - we crave for what can’t have. With this in mind, we landed the idea of "No More Missing Meat" targeted at meat-lovers for all the times they need to ‘UnCrave’; and who better to express this emotion of craving & uncraving than Vir Das, in his quirky manner.”
UnCrave offers a meaty and delicious experience synonymous with its watchword - #NoMoreMissingMeat; aptly brought alive by Vir Das in the new campaign. Meat-lovers would never have to live through tough moments of craving for meat on meatless days, as now they can simply give in to their cravings - or UnCrave; by digging into delectable Chick~n and Mutt~n Seekh Kebabs, and Mutt~n Galouti Kebabs. #NoMoreMissingMeat is indeed a reality, and a tasty, juicy one at that! The delicious UnCrave range offers ready-to-cook, plant-based meat dishes, which have high protein, dietary fibers, no trans-fat, or other artificial preservatives.
We are always evaluating new countries and regions to take VAHDAM India to: Sneha Beriwal
Beriwal, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VAHDAM India talks about the brand’s global presence, newer blends, marketing strategies and more
By Ritika Raj | Feb 13, 2023 10:15 AM | 4 min read
Founded in early 2015 to make garden fresh teas readily available to consumers, home-grown tea brand VAHDAM India has become a global player in the herbal tea segment. Catering to the huge demand in the segment overseas, VAHDAM currently ships to over 134 countries. According to Sneha Beriwal, Global Chief Marketing Officer, VAHDAM India, 90% of its revenue comes from overseas with the USA being the primary market.
Commenting on how the brand is marketing to consumers worldwide, she said “We rely heavily on content marketing and activations/ demos across various markets. Both these mediums are fairly customizable even by micro markets and hence it gives us the chance to localize while staying on brand.”
The brand recently collaborated with the Netflix show Emily in Paris. Sharing the insights behind this association and how it helps the brand, Beriwal believes that there is a great TG synergy as both the show and the brand talk to modern millennial women. She added “In terms of personality, the show is a cross-continental story about an American in Paris and we as a brand is about taking India to the world. That’s why we believe that it’s a very synergistic collab and fits perfectly in our brand world.”
Habit Creation In A Set Market
For the majority of the Indian audience, tea still largely means a daily cup of milk tea which is made from CTC tea. In that case, increasing awareness for herbal teas and finally getting consumers to switch to them is a big task at hand. According to Beriwal, it's part of the larger lifestyle shifts in the urban millennial population where many consumers, especially health enthusiasts, are switching at least one cup of their milk tea from their daily routine to a healthier tea. She added “The taste and quality of our blends are a big reason why consumers choose us when they are looking to make the switch. We try and do a lot of product storytelling through our website, social and other communication mediums. We talk about the blends, the taste, the benefits, and more importantly the experience it delivers to get customers excited about trying new blends.”
At the same time, VAHDAM India is also working on launching newer blends for tea connoisseurs adding to the 150+ already available blends. Looking at the approaching summer season, a big iced tea launch is in the pipeline. The brand is also exploring some milk tea blends to bring more choices to that segment, especially for its core TG - Millennials. While the brand does enjoy a consumer base of GenZ consumers as well, Beriwal opined “Getting Gen Z excited about wellness and teas is a huge habit-forming task and not something which we as a brand want to focus on right now.”
Marketing To The Millenials
When it comes to marketing to the core TG, Beriwal believes that there are four tenets that matter to this audience: High-quality products, innovation, purposeful brand and honest content. Building more on this, she added, “Social media and content are important because that's where our audience can engage most transparently with us. Secondly, building advocacy through a large army of influencers and content creators is another big part of our strategy. Consumers like listening to other people rather than just the brand. Additionally, we bring regular limited edition blends and partnerships which keep the brand fresh for the audience.”
Further commenting on what other strategies the brand adopts to market well to the core TG, she emphasised the importance of being committed to farmers and the planet as it also feeds as a big lever into the marketing strategy and attracts audiences to the brand. Also, one of the most effective marketing strategies for the brand has been sampling. The sampling-to-purchase ratio has been very high and that helps VAHDAM to tap into new customers very quickly.
At the moment, VAHDAM is still an urban brand in India and that’s why top cities are where the brand has resonance right now. Commenting on the expansion plans, Beriwal shared “We are always evaluating new countries and regions to take the brand to. However, going deeper into the markets that we are in is also important and the organizational bandwidth will be balanced between the two. We also have some very interesting launches lined up to strengthen VAHDAM’s presence in the wellness category.”
Not later but now: Marketing strategies that BNPL sector needs in a risky economy
As recession and new RBI norms bring uncertainties for the Buy-Now-Pay-Later industry, experts discuss what could change in terms of marketing and how the sector can make best use of advertising tools
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 13, 2023 8:53 AM | 5 min read
The times when credit cards used to be the only source of pay later in the world are gone. In this age, if you don’t want to go through the hassle of using credit cards, life has been made simpler by Buy-Now-Pay-Later (BNPL) apps. Almost every ecommerce site has incorporated these new financial gun machines to fuel consumer buying. Indian applications like ZestMoney and Simpl have now gained quite a bit of popularity among the younger crowd of the country. Worldwide as well, these applications have made buying and consumerism so effortless.
Although the BNPL apps gained traction during the pandemic, things have begun to get tough for the industry as economic uncertainties pave its way through the world and debt rises for some countries. So, this entire concept of having a business entirely depended on borrowing from the future could backfire. Experts believe BNPL as a sector is here to stay, but they need to gain consumer confidence through thoughtful business ideas and smart marketing.
BNPL Sector is here to stay
According to ResearchandMarkets.com, medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in India remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.2% during 2023-2028.
Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, believes the Buy-Now-Pay-Later industry will continue its upwards journey even during uncertain times. “This concept, which has youth at its very core, is taking up a bulk of the spending in the Indian economy in a fairly short period of time. In my opinion, the purchase patterns will continue the same way in the coming years, recession or not. This is because the concept works best in bridging the income levels of the public with their aspirations and wants, making them spend more than what they have. This drives the economy forward. Moreover, compared to the global economy, the Indian economy is expected to show favorable growth in the upcoming fiscal year 2023, as it strengthens its spotlight on going more hyper-local and digitally sound than ever.”
Troubles Ahead: What could change?
Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative India, believes the new RBI norms could bring trouble for the BNPL sector. “More than recession and inflation it’s the new RBI norms that will impact business and growth in this category. Till now BNPL was creating a new category by reaching out to customers who did not have access to credit. However, with the RBI taking its role as a guardian of customers, some industry players say the category will pivot to getting customers who have credit card access. In fact, the share of credit card users among BNPL customers has already increased. This means that the role of marketing will shift to creating brand preference and a new playbook would have to be devised for this role. The growth would also be tempered as this consumer has many other options.”
Arora cautions against rising inflation and talks about how we might see a shift in marketing for the BNPL industry. “Inflation will give trouble for the BNPL market. The borrowing costs for BNPL companies will soar, causing them to cut costs in other significant areas of their operations, including marketing. So, we might see a shift in how they market their services in this turbulent space. The focus will only be on the most important promotional aspects, with the budget being cut down on the rest. It will be interesting to see the marketing mix that companies like ZestMoney, Simpl, and Slice come up with in the upcoming year.”
According to Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO of Mirum India, the tie ups of BNPL companies with ecommerce is a good business strategy, but there are risks involved which might deter consumers away. “I guess as a concept Buy-Now-Pay-Later is here to stay. We need to look BNPL from business perspective and consumer perspective. From a brand/business perspective this is a good sales strategy. It ensures sales get booked even though money for the sale would come over a period. Thus, bundling this scheme as physical point of sale (POS) or tie up with ecommerce platforms offering the solution is a good way to increase business.
However, from a consumer perspective, you are effectively borrowing from the future to pay for today’s luxuries. In my opinion BNPL is a good idea for products that appreciate (like a house or jewellery) but doing this for depreciable assets like car/ vacation / phone etc…is risky and not really advisable.”
Smart marketing could be the elixir
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India puts across his view on what could be the best way for the BNPL industry to move ahead during risky economy. “Marketing can play an important role in helping BNPL companies to stay afloat during a recession economy. Marketing efforts can help BNPL companies to attract new customers who may be looking for more affordable and manageable ways to make purchases during a recession. It can also help build trust and credibility which is particularly important during a recession.
BNPL companies during a recession economy should focus on building financial resilience: They would need to do this to ensure they can withstand potential losses from defaulters or decreased demand during a recession. This may involve strengthening their balance sheets and building up cash reserves.
Communicating transparently with their customers: In a recession time, the least a consumer expects is transparency. So being clear and transparent on terms and conditions and making sure that they are compliant with all relevant regulations will only help in building trust and credibility and will go a long way in building the brand.
Ensure long-term sustainability and growth: Adapting and reviewing strategies regularly during a recession time is most crucial. This could include adjusting marketing efforts, reviewing pricing strategies or changing products offerings.
Tanmay Bhat's old Ganesha tweets zap Kotak Mahindra Bank's new campaign
Netizens dug out tweets by Bhat from 2013 where he joked about Hindu gods, forcing the company to pull down its latest campaign featuring the comedian
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 13, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Recently, Kotak811, a semi-autonomous digital bank by Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, launched an ad starring comedians Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina. The #SamayKoSahiKaamPeLagao campaign highlighted how Kotak811 lets you put your time (or "Samay") to good use by using some clever puns and the comic timings of Bhat and Raina.
Shortly after it was launched, Kotak scrambled to pull down the campaign and erase the video from the internet. While there was nothing contentious about the ad, it was Bhat's tweets from the past that came back to haunt the brand. Netizens dug out old tweets by the comedian from 2013 where he joked about Lord Ganesha.
The company found itself in the crosshairs of irate netizens, asking why they associated themselves with Bhat, who was "spreading hatred for Hindu Gods." They even demanded that Kotak pull down the ad.
The bank was very vocal about its stand and even started replying to some of the tweets, but it eventually had to submit to the angry mob and pulled down the campaign.
The company tweeted saying that it doesn't endorse the hatred:
We, at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. do not support or endorse the views of actors made in their personal capacity that harm or offend any individual or group. We have withdrawn the campaign.— Kotak 811 (@kotak811) February 12, 2023
Dear @udaykotak do you agree with Hindu hater Tanmay Bhatt’s description of Shri Ganesh Murti? Do your customers agree? @KotakBankLtd pic.twitter.com/WG0qxtDTm2— Shefali Vaidya. ?? (@ShefVaidya) February 11, 2023
I invest through zerodha & my mom does it through @kotaksecurities— Madhav (@kehkaeluga) February 11, 2023
Have asked my mom to move all her investments from kotak and park with some other broker. Will be looking for option but will #BoycottKotak for being hinduphobic & hating hindus
Kotak premium customer here, this is appalling and disgusting stuff. Why are they hiring this pervert? He isn’t even popular.— Amit Thadhani (@amitsurg) February 11, 2023
Soon, there were calls to boycott the bank.
No point in asking Kotak's... They know how this person is... Best way is to boycott the bank... Like bollywood such institution should be banned so that they are out of system... Kotaks should be ashamed provided they still have some shame left.— SS - एक सच्चा भारतिय (@sshashin) February 11, 2023
I m Kotak Bank and Kotak Security customer since 2010. Time to say good ?.— manoj jha (@manojha72) February 11, 2023
I guess this is the lowest the brand @KotakBankLtd has stooped to. If their Brand Ambassador has FoE, they too have a choice to survive. If they want to attract a particular section of the society (that follows @thetanmay) as their customers, so be it. Let's wish them good.— Rahul Jagtap (@RahuIJagtap) February 11, 2023
Not a kotak customer, but I hold immense respect for the Mahindra’s. I am sure the mistake will be corrected. Brands should choose their ambassadors wisely with due diligence especially on their personal view points on sensitive issues like Religion & Politics.— Anand Shukla (@ElixirAnand) February 11, 2023
Digital footprints like Bhat's old tweets are evidence of the past. With the evolving technology, it has become immensely easy to trace anything even if it has been deleted. It will soon become imperative for brands to scrutinize the people they associate with and look up any past brushes with the Twitter mobs in order to prevent the possibility of a boycott.
What does customer love mean To Beco?
A marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach
By Native Content | Feb 12, 2023 11:30 AM | 3 min read
Aditya Ruia, Co-founder, Beco, tells us what customer love means to the brand, what are they doing this Valentine's to retain this love, and more
Edited Excerpts
What does customer love mean to you?
Conventionally, brands use parameters like Net Promoter Score, or Customer Retention numbers to measure customer satisfaction and loyalty. While these metrics are valuable in helping brands track their performance in the market and assume customer love as being proportional to these scores, the concept of customer love is a lot more intangible and unquantifiable than that. For us, at Beco, the true mark of customer love is when our brand is the automatic go-to for all of the customers’ personal, home, and kitchen care needs. When the trust has reached a pinnacle, such that it becomes second nature for customers to opt for and recommend Beco as if it is the only obvious choice!
How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
Everyone knows of the different stages of the marketing funnel and the theory behind how to nudge customers from one stage to the next. We attract customers to build awareness, spread information in order to be considered by them, then deploy our finest strategies to convert them, and engage them consistently to convert them into brand loyalists. However, we believe that there is an underlying emotion that is a key driver in this journey - love for the brand. Ultimately, the core aim of any brand is to spark love toward themselves and nurture it so it grows stronger over time.
What are you doing this Valentines to retain this customer love?
We are planning to curate a campaign around the concept of having a ‘love affair with the planet’, wherein we will engage our customers with attractive offers to get their hands on their most favourite earth-loving products.
How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
Among the host of technology tools available to us today, we have been able to effectively leverage WhatsApp automation through AI personalised campaigns as well as ChatBots to be able to have hyper-personalised and direct communication with our customers. Over time, it has resulted in delivering a meaningful brand experience for our customers, reflected in 18% reduction in cart abandonments, and has driven up our customer retention rate as well.
Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
Brands spend a lot of time and resources to communicate with their customers in new and unique ways, to attract their attention, spread awareness, and get into their list of considerations. In this journey, it is necessary to simultaneously track customer love, to be able to objectively assess the effectiveness of their strategies and wherever necessary, step back and course correct. While tracking love is crucial, it is also necessary to simultaneously keep a keen eye on changing customer challenges and priorities, to be more mindful of how your brand is working towards addressing and solving them. This is necessary not just for adjusting communications and branding strategies, but can also be insightful in developing products and strengthening the brand’s offerings which are rooted in quality and capable of solving a crucial customer problem!
What does customer love mean to Boheco?
A marketing initiative by WebEngage: To develop a relationship with customers that goes beyond a mere transaction, companies need to adopt a customer-centric approach
By Native Content | Feb 11, 2023 2:06 PM | 4 min read
Yash Kotak Co-Founder & CMO, Boheco, tells us what customer love means to the brand, what are they doing this Valentine's to retain this love, and more
Edited Excerpts
What does customer love mean to you?
To us, customer love has been all about empowering them with the means, and the choices, to lead a more sustainable and wholesome lives. Lifestyle diseases require lifelong management to ensure best Quality of Life. This translates into the need to prioritize customer love by supporting them through their journey and integrating customer feedback into the product design process. This approach has ensured a 40%+ customer retention rate.
Today’s customers have a conscious approach to choosing products and brands. Here, building sustainable business models and ethical brands which leverage sustainable practices for larger economic, environmental and societal impact becomes crucial. And at BOHECO, we strive to provide the same to our customers as well as the population at large.
How important is it for brands that their customers love them?
Brands are designed to help people fulfill their needs and necessities in a way that identifies with their value and culture while improving their lives. Brands which have stood the test of time are those which have given precedence to their customers. Aligning with their larger goals and value system is secondary, however with the growing influence of brand activism and the potential to instigate change, the way brands respond to societal issues also impacts their choices.
This also enables brands to grow and evolve with time, helping new customer acquisition without having to compromise on existing brand evangelists. And the industry in which we operate is not an easy space to navigate. Our ongoing efforts are aimed at providing customers with a holistic and better quality of life by introducing hemp-based wellness products and solutions.
What are you doing this Valentine's to retain this customer's love?
At BOHECO we strive to provide people with a holistic and better quality of life by introducing hemp-based wellness to them. This Valentine's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to our customers and spread the love for hemp as a solution to a healthier lifestyle.
We believe the time is right to accelerate momentum toward harnessing the remarkable benefits of hemp in health and wellness. Through our line of clinically-trialed and research-backed products, we intend to refocus on patient centricity through the medical cannabis lens, specifically for pain management and mental health, especially stress and anxiety.
How is technology helping you to increase your customer’s love for you?
Technology has made it easier for brands to engage with their customers directly through various platforms - virtual or otherwise. This is particularly pivotal within the medical cannabis sector as it enables the formulation of novel solutions which are both effective and sustainable. The optimal integration of technology within the Lab-Farm-Factory-Market value chain not only contributes to better products but also to the overall user experience which helps build customer love.
Additionally, we leverage technology to research and identify areas that the health and wellness industries are yet to address, as well as to generate clinical evidence on a regular basis, allowing us to improve the efficacy of our products and gain the trust of scientific and regulatory communities.
With tech and research, we continue to improve access to information and build advocacy for Industrial Hemp and Medicinal Cannabis, empowering patients to make the best decision for their health and wellness needs.
Why is it important for brands to track and improve customer love?
(This is Yash Kotak, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Boheco)
I am here to talk about the importance of brand and customer love. I believe brand love helps turn awareness into action. Brand awareness alone won't drive sales. Brand love is what drives desire, loyalty, and even advocacy. And like awareness, one can't buy love, it has to be earned. Branding and advertising creates awareness, but it is live brand experiences that create a tangible emotional connection with the brand. And there is nothing more tangible than the feeling of love. Now, with love, of course, comes loyalty. Anyone in love would know that. So with that in mind, as brands, we should always strive to seek thousands of people who love us rather than 10,000 people that merely just like us. Brand love also spirals into recommendations, so people who love your brand tend to also be evangelists of the brand. And we all know how powerful word-of-mouth marketing is in today's day and age. Being liked is very easy, but being loved is another thing altogether. Lastly, it's important to measure brand love for varied reasons. But very simply put, if you cannot measure it, you cannot manage it.
Deepika Padukone & SRK come together for 82°E video
The ‘Pathaan’ duo practise the routine from Deepika’s recently launched skincare brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 4:29 PM | 2 min read
Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E (eighty-two east) has released a first-of-its-kind video, featuring her and actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Together, they practise the Cleanse-Hydrate-Protect (CHP) skincare routine using products from 82°E. The video reveals the friendly behind-the-scenes chemistry the stars share with each other as Deepika takes Shah Rukh through the steps of her personal skincare routine.
View this post on Instagram
They also introduce the brand’s latest skincare drop, Gotu Kola Dew, a revitalizing toner serum with Gotu Kola and Niacinamide. This playful yet educational video featuring the two Indian superstars intends to highlight the importance of a regular and effective CHP skincare routine.
In the video, Deepika shares the steps of the CHP routine with Shah Rukh using 82°E’s products, while also revealing some of her favourite skincare tips and tricks with him.
They begin with Lotus Splash cleanser to Cleanse, followed by Gotu Kola Dew toner serum and Ashwagandha Bounce moisturiser to Hydrate. They concluded the routine with Patchouli Glow sunscreen drops with SPF 40 PA+++ to Protect, emphasizing to Shah Rukh the importance of daily sun protection.
“It is no secret that I started my career with Shah Rukh and that we have now done 4 movies together. But getting ready together and going through our skin care routine together, was a whole other level of fun! Through this video we hope to inspire our fans and well-wishers to adopt the (C)Cleanse, (H)Hydrate and (P)Protect Skincare Routine and prioritise taking as much care of their skin as we have,” said Padukone.
