Self-care on Spotify – A ‘chill pill’ for your brand

We all love ourselves. But do we take good care of our body and mind? Well, the changes brought about by the pandemic, including multiple lockdowns and long-term WFH have answered this question with a resounding yes!

In the last 18 months, more people have prioritised their physical and mental health. They have indulged in self-care more than at any time in the past. And in all this, music played an important role as a companion. Music became an important way of dealing with anxiety, distance, and change.

A recent Spotify study shows that 45% of the platform’s free users are streaming more because of the pandemic, and doing so in moments that relate to their wellbeing1. This included parents who played music to put their kids to bed, fitness enthusiasts who created workout playlists, listeners who created and listened to more 'chill' music playlists to unwind- moments of self-care and wellness became obvious.

Wellness Packages on Spotify are fine-tuned for brands that want to reach people at a time when they are putting themselves first. Spotify listeners embrace self-care and for brands, this represents a unique opportunity to meet their audience in those moments.

Spotify listeners care about self-care

We are all creatures of habit and routines offer us a way to improve our health and wellness. Listeners are likely stepping away from their work and taking time to reset, whether that’s through movement, guided meditations, or podcasts that help them tap into their wellbeing.

In 2020, ‘Chill’ was the #2 moment for Spotify listeners in India and 53% of those streaming the chill moment were between the ages of 18 to 242. In 2021, Spotify India users have spent 5.5 million minutes – that’s almost 10,000 hours – in chill, sleep, workout and wellness hubs, so far2. This is consistent throughout the week making it a part of their everyday routine. Self-care moments such as chill, sleep and workout constitute 27% of total streams on Spotify3. A key part of self-care is sleep and it’s no wonder that Sleep is one of the top three most-searched-for moments on Spotify that users like to soundtrack3.

Be a part of every moment in their wellness journey both on and off Spotify.

The second half of the workday is usually considered low access for advertisers. But this is Spotify, and indeed, core engagement for self-care moments peaks between 2 pm to 7 pm, reaching listeners at a time when they’re typically unavailable for other forms of advertising.

Wellness Packages that care about your brand and your audience

Each Wellness Package has been carefully curated to get your brand closer to the listener’s self-care moment. You can reach your audience in moments that matter by targeting based on their playlist affinities, podcast preferences, past behaviour, and genre-targeting.

With the Rest & Relaxation Package, your brand can reach listeners as they put their mind and bodies at ease during different times of the day. Get your message out early in the morning between 6 am to 9 am, an hour in the evening between 6 pm-7 pm and then again from 9 pm to midnight. Reach out with playlists and podcasts Spotify listeners believe set the tone for that time of the day, moment and setting. Rest assured.

The Movement Package is for brands that want to make the right move towards listeners who love to move and workout. From yoga and sports to high-tempo workouts, get your brand heard from 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 9 pm with playlists and podcasts Spotify listeners trust to get them moving.

The Ultimate Care Package combines both the Rest & Relaxation and Movement packages and brings your brand closer to Spotify listeners who love to experience all aspects of self-care. Engage with them from 6 am to 10 am as they get set for the day and then again from 6 pm to midnight as they relax and unwind.

For more on the packages, write to us at spotify-advertising-india@spotify.com to get in touch with our client support team.

Sources:

1- GWI, Spotify Free Users US 2021

2- Spotify INDIA Internal Data, Q1 2021

3- Spotify Internal Data, Jan - Nov 2020

4- GWI, Spotify Free Users India 2021

(*This is a partner content article in association with and written on behalf of Spotify Advertising.)

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)