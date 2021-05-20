Sebamed's Konark Gaur resigns as Head of Marketing

He was associated with the brand since May 2019

Konark Gaur, the marketing head at soap brand Sebamed, has resigned from his post.

Gaur was associated with the German soapmaker since May 2019. Before that, he was the regional marketing manager for Asia with General Mills.

He also founded hijinny.com, a hyper-local, mobile marketplace for beauty professionals and Jazz Up Salon.

The SP Jain pass out was with Nestle for over seven years, serving as brand manager for Nestle and Milo

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)