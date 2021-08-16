Sebamed unveils #BackToNormal campaign with singer & composer Shekhar Ravjiani

Sebamed, a German personal care brand who has been championing the benefits of pH5.5, the pH of normal skin which keeps the skin healthy, has partnered with accomplished singer and composer Shekhar Ravjiani to encourage India to be resilient with a hope that life will be #BackToNormal again. This year and a half has brought on unimaginable challenges, disrupted our regular routines and pushed us well beyond the limits of our comfort zone. Despite everything, it’s our never give up attitude and humanity which stood out and helped us face the challenges. Understanding this emotion Sebamed through their #BackToNormal campaign, encourages India to take inspiration from real-life heroes who have fought their way and came back stronger.

The campaign starts with an inspiring song written and composed by music maestro Shekhar Ravjaini, which underscores the importance of seeing the silver-lining in the grey cloud with faith that life will bounce back and we will come out stronger together. Joining this movement are real life heroes like, Paralympic champions Deepa Malik and Manasi Joshi; badminton star Sania Nehwal and ace footballer Sunil Chhetri who had faced even tougher challenges in their respective lives and came back stronger. Their life stories embody grit & resilience and gives hope to each one of us across the nation that life will get #BackToNormal.

Shashi Ranjan, Country Head, Sebamed shared, “Sebamed as a brand has always been rooted in the ethos of trusting science and bringing positive changes in the lives of consumers. In the spirit of India’s 75th Independence Day, we wanted to salute the indomitable spirit of our compatriots, who have come back stronger every time they faced any challenges. Sebamed through its Back to Normal campaign inspires consumers to find their inner- resilience and their ability to bounce back stronger. We chose motivational voices that have won hearts all over the nation with their spirit to strike back. We hope that this initiative will form a meaningful connection with our consumers and will encourage many more to find their normalcy even amidst the chaos”

