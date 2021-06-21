SBI Life's new campaign showcases a father’s commitment towards protecting his family

The pandemic has re-shaped our perspective around the responsibilities of fathers at home and the way they are adapting to a new lifestyle while simultaneously fulfilling the promise of protecting their family. Recognising the larger role played by Fathers towards the family as well as society, this Father’s Day, SBI Life Insurance has released a heart-warming digital film. It depicts the emotional and protective side of a father towards his evolving responsibilities amidst the pandemic.

Conceptualized by WAT Consult, the digital film showcases a bond between a father and a young boy with an emotional twist in the end. While speaking to the father, the young boy is trying to cover up his troubles in dealing with the challenges brought about by the pandemic-induced lockdown. But thanks to a father’s instinct, he understands the young boy’s troubles and extends all possible help. The warmth displayed in their conversation makes it easy to believe that it is a father-son relationship. However, towards the end of the film, it is revealed that the man is not the biological father of the boy. In fact, the young boy is the child of his domestic help, who has been taking care of his family for years.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life, said, “While men have been consistently taking up household responsibilities as an intrinsic part of their lives, the pandemic and lockdowns have brought to focus, the lesser spoken role of fathers, owning up responsibilities over and above family duties. Our Father’s Day film, in essence, is an insight that is being widely observed in the Indian households today, wherein families are extending help to people unconditionally. SBI Life’s #PapaHainNa campaign is a hat tip to fathers who are actively contributing towards bringing about a societal change.”

The film highlights how, during the pandemic, fathers are not only breaking stereotypes by participating in domestic chores, but also fulfilling their promise of protecting their immediate as well as extended family.

Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “SBI Life’s digital property, #PapaHainNa, has been celebrating the spirit of a father’s love since 2015. This Father’s Day, the brand continues to live up to the tradition with yet another heart-warming campaign focusing on a father’s commitment to protect. Fathers are rightly titled as superheroes because they inevitably save the day. Hence, brands have leveraged this beautiful father-child bonding concept extensively. However, this campaign is so much more. It’s bound to leave our viewers speechless, courtesy the unexpected twist.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)