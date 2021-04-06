Sara Ali Khan is the face of Mamaearth's haircare range

Personal care brand Mamaearth has introduced Sara Ali Khan, as the new face on the brand. She will be endorsing Mamaearth Hair Care Range and advocate the “goodness of its natural ingredients”.

“Mamaearth is a purpose driven brand for millennials who believe in choosing goodness for themselves and the environment. Mamaearth believes that goodness starts with the small choices each of us make every day! The brand continues to live up to its belief by using only the best of nature and no toxins or harmful chemicals in their products. They are also animal cruelty-free, plastic positive, and have launched the Plant Goodness promise last year. As part of this, the brand links every order made on their website to a tree they plant and is set to plant 10 lakh+ trees in 5 years. Sara Ali Khan is a strong millennial icon and with her fun, bold and authentic personality, will be a great fit for the brand. She is known to speak her mind and will truly believe in the brands’ purpose of Goodness inside!,” the brand said.

Commenting on the campaign, Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Mamaearth, said, “We are a brand founded by millennials for millennials. As a purpose-driven brand, we intend to serve a greater goal along with creating great quality products that are safe and effective. Sara is a voice that the youth resonate with and we strongly feel that she would be able to advocate the brand’s ideology and further our cause.”

"Since I was a kid, my mother has been using onion oil, rice water, amla juice, etc on my hair. These kitchen recipes have always done wonders for my hair. When Mamaearth approached me to endorse their hair care range and I got to know that their products are inspired by traditional recipes using natural ingredients, I knew I had to partner with this brand. While they create great toxin-free products, what I love the most about the brand is their philosophy of Goodness Inside and their purpose of serving a greater good. I am excited to embark upon this journey and urge fellow millennials to choose the goodness of Mamaearth,” says Sara Ali Khan.

