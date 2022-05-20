Rohit Shetty becomes brand ambassador for apparel brand LawmanPg3

Shetty has turned out to be apt for the brand’s tagline ‘Be The Star’

Rohit Shetty has been appointed brand ambassador for Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited’s brand LawmanPg3.

Rohit Shetty will be representing the new collection for the year. He is known to be an icon for the masses and is the best fit for the brand’s tagline ‘Be The Star’.

Talking about LawmanPg3’s association with Rohit Shetty, Director of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, Vikas Jain shares, "We are extremely elated to have Rohit Shetty on board as our brand ambassador. He is a very popular personality and our association with him will make our brand reach out to the masses."

Talking about coming on board as a brand ambassador, Shetty shares, " LawmanPg3's vision to create a brand, especially for the masses is something that I resonate with as a filmmaker. I am happy to be on board and present their new collection."

