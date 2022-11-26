Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh savour everyday joys in Max Life Insurance Company ad

Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. launched its new ad campaign featuring its brand ambassadors, captain of men’s Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. This is the company’s second ad campaign of the year that evangelizes the importance of guaranteed savings plans. Saving plans are an important part of financial planning and long-term financial stability that can help you build a corpus, create a stable source of income, and secure the future of your family, even in your absence.

Celebrating everyday joys with the family, the film shows Rohit and Ritika, who are seen together on screen for the first time, for the Max Life campaign, bonding over special moments – like preparing their daughter’s fancy costume with great enthusiasm! Through its simple yet effective narrative, the ad film encourages consumers to financially equip themselves in the long term with a guaranteed savings plan - an all-in-one solution that offers income benefits, lumpsum payout and life cover among other features; ensuring their financial well-being in times of uncertainty.





Commenting on the TVC launch, Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance said, “In our endeavor to drive financial awareness and adoption, the TVC underlines the significance of guaranteed savings plan and how it enables consumers to achieve key milestones -children’s education, marriage or retirement – while enjoying life’s moments today with loved ones. Along with building our protection portfolio, Max Life is focused on long-term savings plans that offer financial stability to families, especially the millennial segment. Reiterating our brand philosophy of ‘You are the Difference’, Rohit and Ritika deliver the key message of our savings solutions, specifically to the younger audience that is seeking holistic, new-age financial products that cater to all their requirements.”

Talking about the campaign launch, Rohit Sharma said, “Being a cricketer; it can be difficult to balance family time with professional commitments, but over the years I have learned that cherishing small, everyday moments with your family is equally fulfilling! The campaign strikes a chord as it highlights the importance of building a strong financial future amid today’s challenges and with the benefit of a comprehensive savings plan, you are securing your life goals – today and tomorrow.”

“The Max Life Savings plan, with its range of benefits helps consumers build a financially secure tomorrow without compromising their happiness today. Rohit and I look forward to creating awareness about financial solutions that are relevant for the people today,” added Ritika Sajdeh.



Director Anupam Mishra said, “Max Life’s latest ad campaign establishes savings plans as a powerful and reliable source to enable loved ones’ future financial security. A typical conversation about their child between the couple serves as the perfect backdrop for the campaign's message on the value of hassle-free investing with Max Life’s tailored financial solutions.”



In addition to the television commercial, the film is being effected via digital and social media. Tapping regional markets, the TVC will also release in six languages i.e., Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

