Ratnadeep Retail launches 100th store

Retail chain Ratnadeep Retail Pvt. Ltd. South India’s launches its 100th store in the country in Hyderabad, Telangana. The retail conglomerate which embarked on its glorious journey in 1987 has opened the store at the Jubilee Hills area the 4,500 sq. ft.store in the presence of guests dignitaries.

Key Highlight of the Journey so far:

ü Ratnadeep Retail has achieved a landmark 100 stores on Dec 25, 2020

ü Aim is to come closer to the people and deliver on the promise of quality, freshness and variety across all locations

ü With 3 unique store formats, it looks to provide customers with the experience they need

ü The vision is to make Ratnadeep Retail a pan India hyper-local chain of supermarkets in the coming years

ü Target to open50 new stores across locations in AP(Vijayawada), Telangana & Karnataka (Bengaluru) generating more employment opportunities.

ü To curate an unmatched customer experience across every touchpoint

"Ratnadeep already has a retail footprint spanning over 4,00,000 square feet across the 99 stores operating in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The chain plans to reach out to a larger base of audience through multiple format stores: Ratnadeep Supermarket, Ratnadeep Express & Ratnadeep Select with a focus on the core values of Quality, Variety and Freshness, across formats.The company ensures the finest shopping experience while catering to over 12 lakhs customers per month. Apart from the food and retail segment it also manages a robust sourcing chain which routes more than 18,000+ SKUs to all their outlets across different states. With the landmark of 100th store Ratnadeep Retail continues the fast track while bringing Quality, Variety and Freshness and unmatched service to the people," said the company in its commincation.

With a well-structured expansion plan and aggressive strategy, the company achieved ₹800 crore in FY 2019-20. Despite the pandemic and manpower challenges, Ratnadeep has maintained a steady growth and expects to cross a Rs. 1200 crores year-on-year turnover by the end of FY 2020-21.The company will commence the New Yearwith aspirations to open 50stores across South India (Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka) with an average size of 3,000 sqft per location.

Speaking on the occasion Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director, Ratnadeep Retail Pvt Ltd said“Ratnadeep is all set to join the big league of retail chain brands in the country and we are extremely proud of our achievement. We plan to increase our national footprint through multiple format stores in the next few years. The last few months have been challenging but this time gave us clear understanding regarding the customer interests and demands. We have introduced special sanitation, hygiene and safety parameters within the organisation. Employee retention and staff safety have been our primary motto and we have taken all steps to ensure the well being of our people and customers.”

Even during lockdown, the company managed to give employment opportunities to a large number of people and at the end of FY 2020, Ratnadeephas a headcount of 4000 employees. The company adopts the policy of diverse & inclusive workforce, and employs 70% women. They plan to hire more employees in the next year.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Manish Bhartiya, Director, Ratnadeep Retail Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are extremely delighted to reach the 100 stores mark this year. We have projected to reach a store count of 150storesby FY 2021 and provide an unmissable shopping experience to our customers. We also plan to expand our reach by opening new stores across new townships and communities and position ourselves as a convenient & quick shopping destination for our discerning customers.”

Ratnadeephas introduced their own in-house brand products to tap into its large & loyal consumer base.They plan to focus on 5 major categories under Ratnadeep Private Label- Ratnadeep for Staples, Basmati rice, Herbs, Ginger Garlic Paste, Curd, Eggs, Bread Category, Bake Right for Baking Category, Taste Right for Ready-to-cook/eat, Italian Range, Makhana category, 87 Gourmet for Gourmet/World food category, Nectar for Sweet category.