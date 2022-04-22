Rashid Khan is brand ambassador of fantasy gaming app LevelUp11

LevelUp11, fantasy gaming platforms, welcomed Afghan cricketer and T20 superstar Rashid Khan as its brand ambassador. Khan will be the face of LevelUp11 marketing campaigns as the company seeks to enhance and strengthen its presence in the online sports gaming industry. One of the best leg spinners in the world, Khan is a global T20 superstar whose story has inspired millions across the world. His passion for the game and rise from Afghanistan’s Nangarhar to the biggest T20 leagues shows that anything is possible in the world of sport if one shows determination.

Rashid Khan, LevelUp11 Brand Ambassador, stated, "I am elated to join the LevelUp11 team as it provides millions of sports fans the ability to be the decision-maker, create their team, and experience the game first-hand. The LevelUp11 platform exemplifies the importance of picking the correct players and assembling a team based on the playing conditions." Khan was drafted into the Gujarat team squad for INR 15 crore ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Commenting on Khan's association with LevelUp11, Parul Khanna, Founder, LevelUp11 said, "Rashid's enormous popularity among sports fans, coupled with his leadership capabilities and sharp cricketing insight, makes him the ideal fit for our brand. He is a fine crafter of the ball and it is always a delight to watch him play. He encapsulates all of the qualities that our users seek when organizing their fantasy team. His appeal and story are perfectly aligned with the brand LevelUp11, which allows people to level up by playing and winning big on its fantasy platform. This affiliation, we believe, will assist us astronomically growing our current user base, allowing sports fans to experience our unique format.”

He concluded, “Fantasy sports platforms LevelUp11 has a bright future as we are rapidly gaining ground with the Indian youth and ushering in a new era in the sports industry as a whole.”

