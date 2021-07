Ranjivjit Singh joins Hero MotoCorp as Chief Marketing Officer

He is set to replace Gurinder Sandhu who stepped down recently as the CMO of Hero MotoCorp.

Hero MotoCorp has appointed former CMO of Samsung Ranjivjit Singh as it’s Chief Marketing Officer.



Singh started his career in 1987 with Hindustan Lever as brand manager has served stints at Ericsson Communications, Microsoft India, HP India and Samsung.

