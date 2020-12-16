Rahul Tekwani launches new strategic communication venture- Branding Edge

The company has offices in Mumbai and Delhi and will set a footprint in the South and East market by the next financial year

Former Enormous Brands’ strategist Rahul Tekwani has launched his own strategic communication venture Branding Edge Strategic Communications and Advisory which will focus on developing a brand and reputation program to help achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and will enhance long-term enterprise value of the clients.

On the brand side, the company will be providing 360-degree services which includes branding, design, digital strategy and research and data driven storytelling and influencer engagement strategies.

The company will also be offering media strategy, customized investor relation programs, capital market and transactional advisory, crisis management services, and social communication public sector units as part of its reputation management advisory.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner, Branding Edge, said “I felt this was the best time to enter the communication strategy business. The brand and the reputation agencies have not found it easy to adapt to the changing landscape of media and the client business. We feel the core focus of the marketing strategy today needs to be primarily business-driven.”

He further added, “I personally feel data will take the pole position in branding. The recent study by the market research companies also showcased how 83 percent of data-driven companies in India reported gaining critical business advantages during the pandemic. Our core focus remains to unlock the full potential of clients’ data with our strategy-based approach and give our client edge in the domestic and international markets”.

The team of Branding Edge comprises Strategists, Senior Creatives, Investment Bankers, Corporate Lawyers with more than two and a half-decade of transactional experience.

The company has offices in Mumbai and Delhi and will set a footprint in the South and East market by the next financial year.