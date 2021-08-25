Branding Edge wins marketing mandate for BP Wealth's Stoxbox

BP Wealth, a Brokerage & Financial Advisory Firm, has assigned its marketing duties along with the upcoming retail product launch strategy of “Stoxbox” to Branding Edge Strategies Communication and Advisory. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch from Mumbai.

As part of the mandate, Branding Edge will be working hand in hand with the team of BP Wealth Group and manage their creatives and reputation management duties. This mandate will predominantly strengthen and enhance the brand's position of BP Wealth and support the brand to reach out to the right audience for the Retail master product Stoxbox.

BP Wealth is amongst the very few equities broking houses in the country with a complete research team with the demonstrable capability to bring out powerful research reports. The financial firm enjoys relationships that have been developed over more than 3 generations. Over the years the company has invested in building an enviable technology-led infrastructure to bring the latest high-speed decision-making for its clients. The financial advisory firm is known for its performance, advisory services and research with an extremely high degree of professionalism.

Commenting on the association, Yuvraj Thakker, Managing Director, BP Equities, said, “We are delighted to have Branding Edge as our communication partner. The strategic communication of Branding Edge resonates well with our business goals and we look forward to working with them in our journey of building our brand and its visibility in this competitive space. Also, with the launch of our retail product – Stoxbox, we believe Branding Edge’s creative and strategic capabilities will help us to reach out to maximum potential leads.”

Talking about the win, Rahul Tekwani, Managing Partner, Branding Edge Strategic Communication and Advisory, said, “BP Wealth is a brand built on legacy and has created value for investors for a long period of time. It is a delightful moment for us that we are entrusted with the responsibility to build the brand and take its legacy ahead. The team is not only looking forward to building a strong relationship with the BP Wealth Group but also, as part of the mandate the team is excited to create the strategic and focused content for the audience of BP Wealth and Stoxbox”.

