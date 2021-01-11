FTI Consulting announces appointment to expand Strategic Communications segment in India

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its Strategic Communications segment in India with the appointment of Rakesh Aulaya as a Senior Director.

Based in Mumbai, Aulaya brings over 20 years of strategic communications experience from financial services and technology sectors. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he led global communications at NCR Corporation and was responsible for 15 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Aulaya will advise global and Indian clients on managing disruptive change and business transformation that is anticipated as a part of the economic recovery with strategic communications campaigns.

“Rakesh has advised senior business leaders in multiple markets across South Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa. We are very pleased to have him onboard and expand our specialist communications consulting capability in the market,” said Amrit Singh Deo, a Senior Managing Director in the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting. “We expect corporations to seek stronger change and business transformation support as business models adjust to the current economic environment. We are deepening our local capability to support corporations that want to navigate this change smoothly with senior counsel. This will require a multi-disciplinary approach and a proven ability to advise companies on business disruption and on license-to-operate issues.”