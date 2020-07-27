Radhika Madan & Krystle D'Souza kickstart Starbucks Dance Challenge

Tata Starbucks is inviting entries from brand loyalists and fans to participate in the dance challenge and stand a chance to win Starbucks for a year

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 27, 2020 3:57 PM
Tata Starbucks has announced the launch of the #StarbucksDanceChallenge to engage with its consumers and help them dance away their lockdown blues. To kickstart the challenge, Starbucks has roped in Bollywood actor of Angrezi Medium fame, Radhika Madan & popular television artist Krystle D’Souza. 

Radhika took to her Instagram to unveil the #StarbucksDance Challenge, where she is seen performing the signature hook step while encouraging her 2.4 million followers and friends Krystle D’Souza, Sanya Malhotra and Jasleen Royal to take up the dance challenge. Following which Krystle D’Souza took up the challenge further nominating her friends Anushka Ranjan, Kavya D’sSouza and her 6.2 m followers to carry forward the dance challenge and groove along with her. 

Krystle & Radhika are seen dancing while enjoying the recently launched limited edition 1 litre Freshly Brewed beverages as part of the #StarbucksAtHome initiative. 

With the aim of spreading positivity and joy, Tata Starbucks is inviting entries from brand loyalists and fans to participate in the dance challenge and stand a chance to win Starbucks for a year*!

