Pyaar tune Kya new season launched with #DearLove campaign

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya which had a successful run for 6 years and 10 Seasons has returned with a new season. The show in the past has always managed to portray love stories that are relatable and has found great acceptance amongst the audience.

Since its inception Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya has covered many shades of love. The theme of this season is confusions in love. Love and confusion go hand in hand especially for this young audience and backed with a strong consumer insight that Gen Z are always in a need to understand these confusions and thus look for ways that help them navigate through these situations. The new season is about the myriad of situations which this young generation goes through in order to understand this simple word ‘love’ but with a complicated twist.

The confused emotion has been aptly captured in the promo, which showcased the youngsters writing an open letter to love and expressing their inner dilemma as well. The promo highlighted the sentiment through “Dear Love” campaign which struck a chord with the youth. To engage with the core audience and bring alive a similar emotion from the promo, Zing took the “Dear Love” thought ahead for an all-encompassing marketing plan. #DearLove campaign has created endless conversations across Zing’s digital and social media assets. The channel roped in influencers and content creators – Saloni Gaur, Anubhav Bassi, Nidhi Narwal and Ansh Pandit, who captured the confused sentiment and created a dialogue with love in their own style. Zing even gave an opportunity to the viewers to speak whatever they would want to tell #DearLoveand it got tremendous response from the fans in the form of Videos, Reels and Messages. #DearLove is breaking the internet as the youth is not shying away from expressing their confused emotions to love.

Pankaj Balhara, Dy. Business Head, Music Cluster, ZEEL said, “The #DearLove campaign has struck a right chord with our audience and served as the perfect beginning for our new season. The New Season promises to showcase what love means to this new generation. Our audience understanding also indicated that the youth understands themselves and their problems better with such relatable content which gradually helps them navigate their lives.”