Prega News ropes in Srabanti Chatterjee as brand ambassador for West Bengal

Prega News has announced its association with Bengali film actress, Srabanti Chatterjee. On the occasion of this International Women’s Day, Prega News has announced its association with Srabanti. With this collaboration the brand also aims to intensify its reach and regional connection in the West Bengal.

Srabanti is a famous Bengali actor and has worked in numerous movies. Besides working in films, Srabanti has also been a part of many television reality shows as host and judge.

“Over the years Prega News has been bringing joy and happiness to the faces of moms-to-be. The main objective behind the partnership is to drive visibility for PregaNews and its efforts to reach the masses in the West Bengal,” the company said.

On the occasion of International Women’s day, the brand has also launched a new campaign #SheIsCompleteInHerself, emphasizing and highlighting the sensitive issue of infertility that exists among women.

Speaking on the association Srabanti Chatterjee said, “ Somehow I believe that nothing is a coincidence in life...it is so wonderful to be associated with a brand like PregaNews which has always chosen to challenge issues faced by women and has always been a harbinger of good news to women in particular and everyone in general. And all this happening on women’s day!!! I feel it is nothing short of a joyful mystery.

Speaking on the partnership, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “We are delighted to have Srabanti Chatterjee on board for this association as she has a mass fan following in the region. We are quite optimistic that with this partnership, our brand will further grow in the market, and people will become more aware of using Prega news. Prega News has been the preferred choice for expecting mothers as it is reliable, cost-effective and can be used without any hassle.”

