Prabhdeep S Bedi to helm D2C e-comm for PUMA India

Sports brand PUMA has appointed Prabhdeep S Bedi as Director and Head of D2C eCommerce in India. Prabhdeep will further accelerate PUMA India’s digital transformation journey and will be responsible for leading the D2C eCommerce business and the entire value chain of operations, cataloguing, technology, account management and customer experience. Prabhdeep will report to Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the appointment, Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia said, “Prabhdeep brings a strong track record of driving growth-oriented strategies. I am confident that Prabhdeep, with his knowledge and understanding of the ecommerce space coupled with his effective leadership style will significantly contribute to our growth. His digital-first approach towards business will further help build the next phase of PUMA’s eCommerce journey in India. We are thrilled to welcome Prabhdeep to the PUMA family.”

Prabhdeep brings with him 13 years of rich and diverse experience in various domains like Education Technology, FMCG and Consulting. In his previous role, he was the Chief Operating Officer with Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd. for 5 years. Prior to that, he has worked with McKinsey & Company in their Chicago office and Procter and Gamble India. He holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and an undergraduate degree from IIT Bombay.

Talking about his new role, Prabhdeep said, “It’s commendable to see how PUMA has strengthened its foothold in the Indian market in such a short span. The rate at which ecommerce is growing in the country is unimaginable and I am really looking forward to driving strategic innovation initiatives for the brand, keeping in mind the heightened digital awareness of the new-age consumers of today. I am absolutely thrilled to join the team at such an exciting phase in the company’s growth trajectory.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)