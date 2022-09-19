Power Gummies launches ad film featuring Shamita Shetty

The film highlights hair loss issues

Published: Sep 19, 2022 5:59 PM  | 1 min read
Health and lifestyle brand Power Gummies has collaborated with Shamita Shetty for awareness of hair fall issues and how to handle them with lifestyle change and small modification in diet, including power gummies- Gorgeous hair and Nails.

In the video she is seen sharing her secret to beautiful long hair. The online creative moves on to inform consumers that hair care has so much more to it than just oiling, shampooing and conditioning. She credits having beautiful long hair to the range of products showcased in the Instagram reel and by also keeping herself hydrated.

Speaking on the collaboration, Divij Bajaj, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Power Gummies said-“We are glad to extend our association with Shamita Shetty as she illustrates the spirit and ethos of Power Gummies. Through this film, we convey that Power Gummies is here to meet all your hair needs and help you maintain it. We hope the film resonates with the millennials and we will be able to reach out to a wider audience with her strong following and influence”.

 

 

