Pitch CMO summit today: To explore building powerful brand stories

The exchange4media Group is hosting the Bengaluru edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 - on-ground after three years today, 23 September, 2022, from 9am onwards. The conference is powered by The Hindu Group, while Bobble AI, Laqshya Media Group and Aaj Tak are the Co-Gold Partners.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Powerful Brand Stories”.

The line-up and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022 are power-packed.

The conference will witness a keynote address by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige. As a brand, over the years, TTK Prestige has built impactful brand stories keeping innovation and consumer centricity at the core of its storytelling. At the Pitch CMO Summit, Kalro will take the stage to share how the brand’s storytelling has evolved over the decades in his address on “From Pressure Cookers to Kitchen Appliances: Delighting Consumers Through Innovation”.

Media has forever been the interface of exchange for brands and consumers. Exploring more on this aspect, Divya Karani, Chief Executive Officer - South Asia Media, dentsu, will take the stage to deliver her address on ‘Media is the Exchange Where Brands & Consumers Live Their Stories’.

The first panel discussion is on the topic “Why Sports on TV is an ideal platform for digital brands to drive accelerated growth”. Through the panel discussions, the panellists will explore how brands can bring their brand story to life in a cluttered digital world to create maximum impact and engagement using sports advertising on TV.

The panel will be chaired by Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner - National Head of Media Investment, Omnicom Media Group India and the panel members will be:

Avi Kumar, CMO, igp.com

Sneha John, Director - Brand Marketing & Social, Swiggy

Siddhesh Joglekar, Vice President, Marketing, BYJU'S

Tanveer Khan, GM - Brand Marketing, Dunzo

Vinit Karnik, Head - Sports, Esports and Entertainment, GroupM South Asia

The conference will witness a speaker session by Anuj Sharma, CMO, Xiaomi. Positioned as a consumer-friendly brand, Xiaomi smartphones are quite popular in India. Talking about what has worked for building this brand story for Xiaomi and its evolution Sharma will speak on the topic “Xiaomi: Ringing The Right Chords In User’s Hearts”.

Another panel at the Pitch CMO Summit will discuss ‘Creating Meaningful Consumer Connections & Delivering Omnichannel Experiences’ through which the panellists will aim to understand the challenges of ensuring a consistent brand story across touch-points, whether omni-channel personalization is the future of marketing, the use of technology to bring the brand story to life, the intersection of brand story and technology in building seamless customer journeys across different touchpoints and whether the focus increasingly shifting towards tech rather than on customer value.

The moderator of the panel will be Praveen Ramachandra, Head of South India, Kantar and the panellists are:

Abhinav Vadrev, Senior Director – Marketing, Rupeek

Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO

Kartikeya Bhandari , Chief Marketing Officer, Livspace

P Madhavan, Executive Vice President - Sales & Marketing, TVS Srichakra Limited

Vanda Ferrao, Head of Marketing, FreshToHome Foods

Next up will be a speaker who has been the man to lead India’s tally in what is now the country’s most successful year at Cannes Lions. Having been recognised as APAC's #1 CCO by the One Show, PG Aditiya, Founder & CCO, Talented, will bring an agency-side of point of view to the conversation around building powerful brand stories.

There will also be another very insightful fireside chat at the Pitch CMO Summit Bengaluru 2022. On their 144th anniversary yesterday, The Hindu and Hindu Business Line unveiled a new revamped design and branding. The new tagline for The Hindu is now ‘Cleaner, Sharper, Bolder’, while Business Line embodies ‘Bold, Vibrant, Young’. Pundi S Sriram, Chief Product Officer, The Hindu Group, will talk about this and more in a conversation with Sneha Walke, National Director – Growth & Strategy, exchange4media Group.

There will be another panel discussion on the topic - “The Season of Opportunity: Strategies for Marketing during India's Festivals”. For Indians, the festive season is not just about festivities but also an auspicious time to buy products. On their part, companies launch an advertising blitz in a bid to capture the consumers’ minds and share of wallets. This discussion will explore consumer sentiments and expectations from the upcoming festive season, upping ad spends (compared to YoY and increase), opportunities for marketers and must-do strategies being deployed, Ensuring consistent messaging across multiple platforms and touch-points through the consumer journey and the emergence of new platforms/formats and keeping pace with the consumer as they adopt new platforms/formats.

The session will be moderated by Althea Vanderveen, Director, South – Ad sales, Truecaller and the panellists will be:

Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP – Marketing, Head Digital Works (A23)

Jiten Mahendra, VP- Marketing, BTC (BYJU's Tuition Center)

Lucky Saini, VP & Head of Brand, Meesho

Nikhil Mayne, Principle Partner - Content +, Mindshare

Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships and PR, MediBuddy

Next up on the CMO stage will be a leader representing a brand that has been a disruptor since its inception. Rooted in strong traditional values, the brand has managed to stay relevant to its consumers even decades after it was established through its unique storytelling. While the brand has many sub-brands under the larger umbrella, each of these sub-brands is a consumer favourite in its own right. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director, CavinKare, will talk about this and more in his valedictory address.

