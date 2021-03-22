Pitch CMO Summit to explore how brand purpose is the game changer in the new normal

The exchange4media group is all set to host Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The Pitch CMO Summit is a flagship property of exchange4media. It brings together some of the most dynamic leaders in the marketing & branding community for interesting insightful discussions.

This year, the Pitch CMO Summit is presented by Times NOW. Trell is the co-gold partner, and the summit is powered by Nickelodeon. Xoxoday is the reward partner. The event will be held virtually on March 24, 2021, 02:15 pm onwards. The Pitch CMO Summit will be followed by the Pitch CMO Awards and is presented by Mirror NOW, Powered by Colors Marathi, with Xoxoday as the reward partner

The theme of the summit this year is ‘Brand Purpose: The Game Changer In The New Normal’. In these tumultuous times, marketers are grappling with the realisation that brand purpose is no longer just a ‘nice to have’ factor, but increasingly a moral imperative in the eyes of consumers and even their own employees. Marketing really isn’t just about selling things anymore. The Pitch CMO virtual summit uncovers why being a force for good can be a game-changer in a competitive marketplace and how bringing purpose to life as part of a business-wide strategy drives brand trust, sales, and growth.

The summit will include two panel discussions. The topic for the first panel discussion is: ‘Creating A Purpose-Driven And Resilient Brand’. With consumers increasing looking at investing in brands that reflect their values, companies that lead with purpose and build around it can achieve continued loyalty, consistency, and relevance in the lives of consumers. Creating a purpose-driven image can also aid the brand to be resilient during a crisis. With continuing uncertainty, consumers also look at brands that are familiar to them, thereby helping the brands staying resilient. The panel will discuss

How brands are adapting to consumers who are now increasingly socially conscious

How purpose can drive change in people’s attitudes and behaviour as well as sales growth

Challenges in articulating the brand’s purpose

How brand purpose can be used as a unifying compass for business transformation and growth across the entire organisation

How purpose, product and profit have to work together to create a resilient brand

The session chair for the first panel discussion is Rathi Gangappa, Chief Executive Officer, Starcom India. The members of the panel are Amitabh Pande, Marketing Head, IKEA India; Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India; Manoj Agarwal, Co-Founder, Chief Product & Operating Officer, Xoxoday; Pankaj Sharma, Director, Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal India; Ritu Gupta, Country Marketing Director, Dell Technologies - India and Sidharth Pal, Head of Marketing - India, Under Armour.

The topic for the second panel discussion is ‘Building Brands On English News’. The topics for the discussion would largely revolve around why English news is an important component of any media plan, how brands are targeting the premium audience & millennials, the aspirational value of the genre, ways of reaching the affluent consumer across markets, the impact of rising levels of English literacy and higher disposable incomes, the importance of legacy brands, and more.

The second panel discussion will be moderated by Pooja Jauhari, Chief Executive Officer, The Glitch. The members of this panel are Bidisha Nagaraj, CMO, Schneider Electric India; Gaurav Dhawan, Executive Vice President & Network Sales Head, Times Network; Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com; Sandeep Shukla, Head Marketing & Communication – Global Operations, Jaquar Group; Supratik Sengupta, Head Marketing - Consumer Healthcare, Lupin.

To register for the Pitch CMO Summit and Awards 2021, click and register on http://bit.ly/2OrZAWB.

