Pitch CMO Summit 2021: Industry leaders speak on 'Future-Proofing Brands'

The exchange4media Group is coming back with the third virtual edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The previous edition of the summit this year was held virtually in the last week of March and May respectively. The upcoming edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is presented by APB News and is co-partnered by MiQ. The event will be held virtually on the 24th of September, 2021 from 2 p.m. onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Future-Proofing Brands”.

Taking this forward leaders from brands across sectors share how their perspectives how brands should future-proof their business in these uncertain times and decode marketing strategies to prevent brands from falling behind the times and to capitalise on trends that are relevant.

Our first Keynote Speaker is a leader who needs no introduction – astute marketer and best-selling author, Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian at Tata Sons. During his career spanning over 34 years with the Tata Group, Bhat has held several senior roles. These include stints as Managing Director of Tata Global Beverages Ltd., and as Chief Operating Officer of the Watches and Jewellery businesses of Titan Company Ltd. He has played a key role in the launch and nurturing of many iconic brands of the Tata Group, such as Titan, Fastrack, Tanishq and Tata Tea. He also played a key role in the successful turnaround of the Jewellery business, and in the milestone acquisition of Tetley.

A prolific writer, Bhat has four published books to his credit, including the newly launched, “#TataStories”, which narrates 40 timeless tales from the Tata Group. This book is a sequel to the national bestseller “Tata Log”. His other books include “The Curious Marketer” and a book of fiction, titled “An extreme love of coffee”. In 2019, LinkedIn selected him as one of their Top Voices in India. At the Pitch CMO Summit, Bhat will talk about how the Tata brand has evolved over the years with a strong community centric approach to business and adapted to changing consumer trends due to its spirit of pioneering and excellence. He will also talk about future-proofing brands and building a sustainable brand in the context of the Tata brand – and narrate examples of these with stories drawn from his new book, #TataStories.

Also delivering the Keynote Adresss is Herjit S. Bhalla, VP, India and AEMEA at the Hershey Company. Starting January 202, Bhalla has been leading the business for The Hershey Company across India and AEMEA (Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa) as two separate BUs. In his role at Hershey, Herjit brings in his extensive experience from renowned organizations such as Unilever in building consumer, food and retail brands. Under Herjit’s leadership as Managing Director, Hershey India the organization has deepened its presence in the fast-growing Indian chocolate market with the launch of the iconic Hershey’s Kisses in 2018. This was followed by the national rollout of the larger Hershey’s chocolate portfolio in 2020. During the same period, Herjit has successfully led Hershey India’s transition to a multi-category play company with leading share positions across chocolate syrups, chocolate spreads, milkshake, soya milk and lollipops. At the Summit, Bhalla speaks on the topic, ‘Future-Proofing Your Business Post The Pandemic.’

Our next Keynote Address will be delivered by Arjun Ranga, Managing Partner, N Ranga Rao and Sons and Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies. With an Engineering Degree from S J College of Engineering, Mysuru and MBA from Thunderbird, USA, Ranga worked in the USA briefly before joining the family business in 2000. Through constant innovation and differentiation, NRR forayed into Homecare, Aircare and recently into spiritual products. Having spearheaded many initiatives and innovations, Ranga aims to grow the business ethically, collaboratively and sustainably. Ranga is the current President of the All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association and Past Chairman of CII, Mysore Chapter. At the Pitch CMO Summit, Ranga will speak on the topic, ‘Enduring Legacy: Essential Family Business Values.’

https://e4mevents.com/cmo-summit-banglore-2021/

