Pitch CMO Summit 2021: How to 'future-proof' brands in uncertain times

The exchange4media Group is coming back with the third virtual edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The previous edition of the summit this year was held virtually in the last week of March and May respectively. The upcoming edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is presented by ABP News and is co-partnered by MiQ. The event will be held virtually on the 24th of September, 2021 from 2 p.m. onwards. The theme this year is “Future-Proofing Brands."

Taking this forward leaders from brands across sectors share how their perspectives how brands should future-proof their business in these uncertain times and decode marketing strategies to prevent brands from falling behind the times and to capitalise on trends that are relevant.

Delivering the Special address is Vishak Kumar, CEO - Madura Fashion & Lifestyle (MFL), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL). During his 26-year long stint, Kumar has worked across functions and occupied various roles in sales, marketing and retail. Prior to his stint as CEO of Madura, Kumar was the CEO of Aditya Birla Retail Ltd (ABRL), where he was instrumental in transforming and scaling up the “More” Supermarket and Hypermarket business. As CEO of MFL, Kumar spearheads iconic brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England. Kumar speaks on the topic, Is Your Brand Future Proof?

Also gracing the platform at the Pitch CMO Summit, is ‘the go-to man’ at the CARS24, Gajendra Jangid, the Co-founder & CMO at the e-commerce platform. Founded in 2015, CARS24 exists to transform the way consumers buy and sell cars. The platform leverages technology at every leg of the consumer journey to solve genuine pain points and deliver a seamless experience. CARS24, India’s first start-up in the auto-tech space, has now expanded beyond Indian shores. Jangid recounts the unicorn’s journey and speaks on the topic, ‘How CARS24 is revolutionizing buying of pre-owned vehicles in India?’

Also sharing his insights is Arjun Mohan is the CEO-India, at upGrad, South Asia’s largest online higher edtech. Mohan started his career with the Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, commonly known as Byju’s, as a teacher and moved up the ranks into a leadership role. He ran most of the Sales and Marketing in the company’s early years and was until recently running its International Business. He held several leadership positions throughout his tenure including Vice President - Marketing and most recently, Chief Business Officer (CBO). Prior to Byju’s, Mohan drove Sales and Operations at Titan Industries and did his stints with Tata Motors, Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd. (TRIL) and Sir Dorabji Tata and Allied Trusts. At the Summit, Mohan shares how upGrad is taking the lead in re-skilling India’s workforce.

Also speaking at the Pitch CMO Summit are industry leaders Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, HerjitBhalla, Vice President, India and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA), The Hershey Company and Arjun Ranga, MD, Cycle Pure Agarbathies& Managing Partner, N. RangaRao& Sons. Don’t miss the above speaker and stay tuned for more details as we unveil more speakers!

