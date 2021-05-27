Ajit Varghese, Lokesh Kataria to discuss 'Brand Love' at Pitch CMO Summit 2021 Delhi

The exchange4media group is set to host the Delhi edition of its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2021. The summit assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community and is set in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations. The upcoming Delhi edition of the Pitch CMO Summit is co-powered by Colors, while Adobe and ShareChat Business are the Co-gold partners. The event will be held virtually this Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2 PM onwards.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “The Power Of Brand Love”. Brand love is one of the most powerful marketing strategies marketers use for growth during an economic downturn. In normal times, brand love brings about price premium, brand loyalty, and brand advocacy. During a crisis, when every rupee counts, it means the difference between a consumer spending with you, and going elsewhere. At the Pitch CMO Summit, marketers from across verticals look at brand love as the perfect remedy against the pandemic consequences.

The agenda of the summit has been curated with many insightful sessions and panel discussions throughout the day. Two fireside chats are also a part of the agenda to understand the topic in-depth.

The first fireside chat on the topic “Namaste, Vanakkam, Kemcho! How Are Brand Love & Languages Connected” will try to understand the connection between local languages and brand love. Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat and Moj in conversation with Tasmayee Laha Roy, Assistant Editor, exchange4media will share how Sharechat has been able to drive brand love in the multilingual heartland of India. He will also talk about how communication in a language native to the audience can further facilitate building brand love.

For the second fireside chat, the summit will have Lokesh Kataria, Head of Marketing and Franchise – India, Mattel Toys sharing insights on how brands had to evolve manifold to be relevant to kids and successfully attract their attention. Communicating to kids is a tricky business considering their really short attention span. In these tumultuous times, when kids have been confined to their houses, it has been a challenge for brands that talk to children as their target audience. Kataria, in this fireside chat with Neeta Nair, Assistant Editor, exchange4media will talk about all this and more on the topic “Building A Kids Brand In India”. The conversation will also aim at exploring how Mattel is evolving its communication to speak to its target audience i.e. kids of various age groups, especially when they are quickly moving in and out of age groups and one size does not fit all.

