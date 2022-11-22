Pitch BrandTalk & Top 50 Brands 2022: Power-packed list of speakers to share insights

exchange4media Group is hosting the on-ground edition of its flagship property - Pitch BrandTalk 2022 after three years on November 29, 2022, from 10am onwards at The Radisson Blu Plaza, Mahipalpur, Delhi. The conclave is presented by InMobi, while ICFAI Business School is the Knowledge Partner and Bobble AI is the Co-Partner.

Pitch BrandTalk 2022 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.

The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘Aligning Brand Vision & Business Growth’.

The line-up and agenda of the Pitch BrandTalk BrandTalk 2022 are power-packed and will witness multiple keynote sessions from reputed brand custodians. Delivering the Keynote Address at Pitch BrandTalk will be Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI). From Alpenliebe to Chupa Chups, everything about Perfetti’s iconic brands brings a fresh air of childhood nostalgia. The brand has not only been a core part of the childhood of an entire generation but has also given us some unforgettable ad campaigns, be it Happydent’s street lamp ad or the Big Babool Chidiya Rani ad. Telling the story of PVMI, Ramakrishnan will share his insights on ‘Aligning Brand Purpose with Brand Growth’.

For everything happening across continents, a brand that always manages to shine through its topicals is Amul. However, it’s not just its communication that helps the brand maintain its position in the market as The Taste of India. To share the story of a brand that is founded before India’s independence from colonialism as a response to the exploitation of marginal milk producers to a multifaceted brand that is one of the leading FMCG players in the country, Jayen Mehta, COO, Amul India (GCMMF) will take the stage to speak on ‘The Amul Brand Story: Journey of Becoming The Taste of India’.

Another special address at Pitch BrandTalk will be delivered by a leader who has a keen understanding of the consumer durables sector in India and a deep understanding of changing customer needs. Representing a competitive brand in the consumer durables segment that prides itself on innovation and consumer centricity, Satish N.S., President, Haier India, will share the Haier brand story and deliver his session on ‘Customer Inspired Innovation – Haier’.

Stay tuned as we reveal the details of more speakers speaking at the Pitch BrandTalk 2022 on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 from 10am onwards!

The conference will be followed by the award felicitation ceremony of the Pitch Top 50 Brands - a list which is a means to acknowledge the impactful, efficient, and commendable marketing practices being upheld by brands in various categories. The award ceremony will recognise the top 5 brands in 10 categories and is presented by Inmobi while Laqshya Media Group is the Co-Gold Partner, Bobble AI is the Co-Partner and Hansa Research is the Knowledge Partner.

