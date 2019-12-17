Pinterest partners with One Impression for influencer led programs in India

Influencer marketing platform One Impression has partnered with Pinterest, the visual search engine, to build a stronger creator and brand ecosystem in the country. One Impression will be helping influencers understand the nuances of the platform, thereby creating an ecosystem for creators that brands can leverage. As a part of the partnership, One Impression will also collaborate with creators so they can grow within the Pinterest ecosystem. To facilitate the same, One Impression has also been chosen as an Influencer Marketing API Partner in India by Pinterest.

Pinterest is growing in India where it already has millions of monthly users. Pinterest is a visual discovery engine where more than 320 million people come each month around the world to find inspiration to create a life they love. Pinterest is used by creators around the world, including India to engage with audiences who are looking for ideas for new recipes to try, fashion and beauty looks, travel destinations, home decor inspiration and much more.

One Impression has over 12 million content creators in their network globally and has active campaigns in over 10 countries. Currently, the company closely works with over 140 enterprise customers and fast-growing startups across categories in helping them drive all influencer led initiatives. One Impression is one of the only companies globally that have a data science powered system helping in better influencer discovery, matching & pricing, that eventually leads to higher success for all campaigns.

Commenting on the partnership, Apaksh Gupta, Founder & CEO, One Impression said, “The influencer ecosystem is growing rapidly both globally and in India. Social platforms & brands are investing time & energy in creating influencer led solutions. Our partnership with Pinterest will give influencers the opportunity for broader exposure to brands with whom they can co-create authentic campaigns. At the same time, we are extremely excited to become the partner of choice for Pinterest and are geared up for driving their growth in the country.”