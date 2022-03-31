Perfect Partnership: IPL 2022 & Digital Marketing

Proud history & post-pandemic future

IPL is back with its 15th season, and as much this excites the cricket fraternity, it gives reason for advertisers and marketers to rejoice as well. IPL started in 2008 and is still riding high in terms of enthusiasm, excitement, and marketing extravaganza of brands, and this year it will be bigger and better.

This year's IPL is anticipated to bring the biggest advertising budgets, coming at a time when we are hoping to see the end of the Covid era. IPL is expected to bring a wave of enthusiasm and grand marketing spending. Brands hoping for “Happy Days” have all the reasons to make the most out of IPL 2022, and this brings good news for Television, Print Media, and Digital media.

Digital Advertising and IPL: How this team looks like?

The last few years have seen an unprecedented upward trend in Digital India. We are witnessing a new Unicorn every 5 days, and this wave will also be seen in IPL’s digital spending. Mobile penetrations in India have broken all expectations, 4G has connected tier 1 and tier 2 cities to the mainstream. This has taken India’s digital audience to another level.

Digital marketing has given brands and advertisers a big new arena of user audiences and with a major percentage of them being youth, this medium might surpass past year’s marketing budgets.

Why is digital marketing the right partnership for advertisement in IPL?

Nothing can read the mood of people like Social and Digital media and gives an edge over TV where brands can monitor, assess and take decisions as per the situation. With emotions jumping up and down with every over, nothing works more than digital advertising for placing your ads as per the moods of audiences.

Key players to watch out for

Real Money Games - Indian Fantasy Gaming sector has been one of the fastest-growing segments in recent years. This year’s IPL would give this another jab in the arm and will make it among the premium league. With channelized marketing spending, RMG campaigns and brands can make it big.

Short Video Apps - Another homegrown advantage has been grabbed by short video apps. In the last two years, they have been a common ground where millions of Indians have shared their moods and emotions in 30 seconds. With emotions riding high in parallel with India’s biggest cricketing event, short video apps can reach their users with more innovations and offerings.

Crypto Exchange - India is expected to be one of the fastest-growing Crypto countries and with the government showing a positive response, this segment is already a major league like IPL. A big chunk of crypto users is the youth, and people in their early 30s happen to be the major audience of IPL. Advertising at IPL times is the perfect combination for crypto exchanges and platforms.

FMCG Products - What is the best time for a new product launch or creating a new narrative? Known as something the whole family watches together, IPL can check almost all the pointers to be a big choice and the best platform for FMCG brands.

New Age business - India’s new-age business is making a mark and is among the major contributors in the list of recent Unicorn waves. Be it food ordering apps like Swiggy, Zomato or grocery delivery apps like Zepto and BlinkIt, they all should and will look at IPL and digital mediums as the perfect platforms to reach more of their targeted audiences.

IPL is nothing short of a ‘Big Fat Event’ in India and connects with India like nothing other. Clubbed with innovative digital advertising mediums, this is a great opportunity for brands, advertisers, and marketers to showcase their products, connect with the audience and build a narrative that can define their brands’ success.

