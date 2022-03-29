Parle Agro unveils summer campaign for B Fizz

Parle Agro has launched its latest summer campaign for its malt-flavoured, fruit juice-based drink, B Fizz. The company is set to further drive growth and visibility for the brand.

Parle Agro is raring to unlock the full potential for B Fizz with a 360-degree marketing plan for the brand.

In the two-part campaign featuring brand ambassador Arjun Kapoor, B Fizz underlines the beverage as a drink for the brave. The ad film highlights the exhilarating experience that comes with just one sip of B Fizz whilst stimulating a sense of boldness in the consumer.

Speaking about the brand, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “Keeping with the company legacy, B Fizz is another champion innovation from the Parle Agro portfolio that has disrupted the market. Within a span of just one year, B Fizz grew to an INR 500 crore brand; a remarkable achievement particularly in a challenging situation.” Speaking more about the campaign, Ms. Chauhan added, “We are extremely excited about our campaign for B Fizz this season. We are fully geared up to capitalize on the liberty and opportunities that this season offers and look forward to breaking our own record and reaching new heights for B Fizz.”

Parle Agro’s multi-channel campaign for B Fizz will be amplified across TV, Outdoor, Digital and OTT platforms. To further touch base with consumers, the campaign will be seen advertised during IPL as and world television movie premieres through ad spots.

