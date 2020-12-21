Parachute Advansed Hot Oil inspires women to love winter again with #DearWinter campaign

With their latest campaign #DearWinter, VMLY&R India and Marico Limited’s unique winter hair-nourishment brand, Parachute Advansed Hot Oil address the love-hate relationship that women have with winter thanks to dry winter hair, and help them enjoy winter all over again.

Winter is a season to look forward to for so many reasons – it’s the season of love and weddings, a time to revel in winter fashion, and of course, festive family reunions, among others. Unfortunately, winter hair is the spoiler. Women dread the dry hair and split end that comes hand-in-hand with the season. Unfortunately, the season when women want to be seen at their best is exactly when their hair is at its worst.

Talking about the campaign, Koshy George, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited said, “Parachute Advansed has always stood for nurturance through a profound understanding of a woman’s relationship with her hair over the course of her life. With #DearWinter, we aimed to show this sometimes strenuous relationship between a woman and her hair especially during the time of winter and how Parachute Advansed Hot Oil is the ideal companion to achieve perfect hair even during the dry and cold months of winter.”

Conceptualised and executed by VMLY&R, #DearWinter tells the story of a girl’s fraught relationship with winter, as a troubled ode to winter.