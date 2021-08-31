Pantene India ropes in Manushi Chhillar as brand ambassador

Chillar shares her experience with dry hair causing hairfall and the amazing feeling of now having hairfall-free open hair in the new TVC for Pantene 2in1

Former Miss World and Bollywood actress, Manushi Chhillar has joined hair care brand, Pantene as the new brand ambassador. A woman with many achievements to her name, Manushi will soon be seen debuting in the big ticket historical - Prithviraj. Featuring in a TVC about Pantene 2in1, a unique product which offers the dual benefits of a shampoo and nourishing conditioner in one bottle; Manushi shared her experience with dry hair causing hairfall and the amazing feeling of now having hairfall-free open hair.

Hairfall is a common problem for young Indian women and when hair becomes dry, it leads to further damage and hair breakage. Factors like dust, dirt and pollution; lifestyle habits like unhealthy eating, excess blow drying, styling; lead to more dryness, thus increasing hairfall.

The solution? Ensuring a right hair care regimen of shampoo followed up by conditioner and taking care of hair health with nutritious food, adequate water intake and daily exercise. But, in today’s hectic life, who has the time for a multi-step, complicated regimen. Enter Pantene 2in1, which offers shampoo and conditioner in one single bottle. Enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 and a luscious conditioning formula, Pantene 2in1 reduces dryness and strengthens hair to decrease hairfall.

Manushi admits that she too has struggled with hairfall, which began with dryness that came along with styling during the Miss India pageant and worsened in subsequent years. “The years during and after the Miss World pageant were hectic. It was a time when I had to travel a lot; I was constantly exposed to heat and pollution that made my hair even more dry. That’s when I understood the importance of discipline in everything - from preparing for a performance to my hair care regimen. My hairfall has continued in cycles since then. Hair needs both internal and external care. I always ensured a nutrition-rich diet, but when it came to a product for hairfall-free hair; I was recently introduced to Pantene 2in1. Now this is my one-step regimen for nourished, hairfall-free hair.”

Consumer studies reveal young women associate hairfall with confidence. Deeksha Kakkar, Country Leader, P&G Haircare said, "We are glad to have Manushi Chhillar as the new face of the brand. She is an inspiration for young women everywhere. With Pantene’s proven solutions, our ambition is to help women like her, leave their hair open more freely, without worrying about hairfall. A first-mover in its category for India, our Pantene 2in1 is enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 and a luscious conditioning formula in one single product. This enables the consumer to access a superior hairfall and dryness solution, while minimizing the hassles of multi-step regimens.”

Acting as a one-step nourishing hair regimen for anyone struggling with dryness and hairfall, the product is easily available online and at local stores near you.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)