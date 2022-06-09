Pankaj Tripathi roped in as brand ambassador for Capri Global

As part of the association, the actor will appear in multi-media campaigns for the brand and raise awareness about the products and services

Capri Global has roped in actor Pankaj Tripathi as the brand ambassador. As part of the two-year association, he will appear in multi-media campaigns for the brand and raise awareness about the products and services through direct consumer outreach programs.

Capri Global embodies the motto of building a self-reliant ecosystem that includes financial inclusion, triggers transformation in India's socio-economic fabric through last mile funding and drives collective social growth. Capri Global Group’s interest varies across sectors through its subsidiary companies. The Group Company, Capri Global Capital Limited (CGCL) is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and has recently launched gold loan product to meet the credit requirement of low-to-medium income households. CGCL aims to build a gold loan book size of Rs. 8,000 Cr and expand its network with 1,500 branch locations over the next five years.

Speaking about the association, Rajesh Sharma, Director, Capri Global, said, " Capri Global's vision to ease credit access for underserved and unbanked people, thus act as a force of change for the financial inclusivity. As we are growing, the Group aims to reinforce brand equity and strengthen brand recall in rural India. The regional connection coupled with the immense popularity of Tripathi will help us create solid footholds and increase brand recall as well as market share. Hailing from rural India, Tripathi has started his journey from the grassroots and made a mark in the film industry. He represents our key customers' aspirations who want to start from scratch and envision achieving success. We believe he is a good match for our brand advocacy. Our customer segment would be able to relate with him and understand the importance of struggle and fame in their life."

“I am happy to associate with a brand like Capri Global. Due to the trust, transparency, and credibility it has built amongst rural and semi-urban customers; the Group is growing exponentially. I believe the company can take credit products and services to every nook and corner of the country. They are truly setting a benchmark and constantly reaching for higher success, which is a personal representation for everything I believe in and hope to achieve,” said Pankaj Tripathi.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)